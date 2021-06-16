New LEGO Super Mario Character Packs Revealed

✖

Fans of LEGO's Super Mario line will be happy to know that new character packs based on the franchise will be released later this summer. In total, there will be 10 character packs, including a Bullet Bill, a Boo, a 1-Up Mushroom, and more. For longtime Mario fans, these character packs should prove to be exciting additions to the overall collection! The new character packs are slated to release on August 1st, which also happens to be the same day that LEGO will be releasing the Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, but the packs will be compatible with both of Nintendo's mustachioed plumbers.

Images of the new character packs can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Introducing 10 new LEGO Super Mario Character Packs - Series 3. Which character would you add to your level? pic.twitter.com/LMfMYpO0In — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 14, 2021

Out of the 10 packs shown, the parachuting Bob-omb might be my personal favorite. It's a great likeness for the character, and it has a fun, dynamic pose. That said, all 10 of these character packs have something for Mario fans to enjoy. LEGO has done a nice job choosing villains spanning the entire history of the Mario franchise, and fans from every era shouldn't have a difficult time finding their own personal favorite.

Given the popularity of LEGO video games, it's a bit surprising that we haven't seen Nintendo release a game incorporating these designs! With this third set of character packs, it feels like there's been more than enough Mario family characters created in this style that Nintendo could easily populate a game completely filled with LEGO friends and foes. The LEGO Mario collection only started to appear in stores last year, so it's entirely possible we could see that sort of thing in the future, but nothing has been announced, sadly. For now, LEGO fans will just have to settle for recreating the worlds of Mario using physical bricks, rather than digital ones!

Do you plan on purchasing any of the new LEGO Super Mario character packs? Which of these new options is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!