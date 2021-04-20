LEGO Super Mario 71387 Luigi Starter Course: Here's Where to Pre-Order

LEGO and Nintendo added Luigi to their partnership today with the debut of the 71387 LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course. Like the Mario Starter Set before it (which is currently on sale here on Amazon for 47.99 (20% off), the Luigi figure features an LCD screen and speaker that deliver "instant expressive responses" that are unique to the Luigi character. Pink Yoshi, Boom Boom, and a Bone Goomba figure are also included.

Pre-orders for the LEGO Super Mario Luigi Starter course are currently live via the retailers listed below for $59.99 with a release date set for August 1st. Beyond that you'll find a video that shows the set in action.

From the official description:

"Introduce children to the interactive LEGO Super Mario universe with this Adventures with Luigi Starter Course (71387). An awesome gift toy for trend-setting kids, it features a LEGO Luigi figure that gives instant expressive responses via an LCD screen and speaker. Players earn digital coins for helping LEGO Luigi complete spinning seesaw and flying challenges, interactions with Pink Yoshi and defeating Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba. The nougat-brown-colored bricks in this Tower biome also trigger different reactions from LEGO Luigi, and the ? Block offers extra rewards."

