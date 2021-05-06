Let's Play Webcomic to Be Adapted Into Television Show

The popular webcomic Let's Play has been picked up for a television development deal. Allnighter, the production company behind Sony Pictures' Bloodshot, announced today that it would produce a live-action version of the romantic comedy webcomic Let's Play. The series, written and drawn by Leeanne Krecic (who uses the pen name Mongie), stars 20-something female video game developer Sam Young as she navigates her budding career and an unexpected brush with infamy when her new neighbor turns out to be Internet star Marshall Law, who recently gave her first game a short-sightedly bad review. The comic deftly mixes Internet and gaming humor with touching storylines about depression, anxiety, and family, as well as engaging romantic storylines involving Sam and multiple suitors.

The webcomic, which is hosted on the Webtoon app, has a subscriber base of 3.8 million readers and earned a 2019 Eisner Award nomination. Let's Play is not only one of the most popular series on Webtoon, a comics platform with a massive following among Gen Z and millennials, it has also been the subject of two Kickstarter campaigns that collectively raised nearly $1 million dollars. Let's Play has been on hiatus since last August.

"I created Let's Play because I was looking for characters like me – die-hard gamers, heartfelt romantics, and young women with dreams of success on their own terms – but couldn't find them represented anywhere in the pop culture of the moment. So, I decided that was a story that I would have to tell for myself," said Krecic in a press release. "On its surface, Let's Play is a love triangle, but it's also a contemporary, emotionally sophisticated reinvention of the form – one that soon will allow young women to see the loves, aspirations, and setbacks of people like themselves celebrated on screen at long last."

Allnighter partners Amanda Kruse, Dinesh Shamdasani, and Hunter Gorinson will executive produce the series along with Krecic and Tom Akel. No showrunner has been announced for the show.