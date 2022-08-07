Leviathans: The Great War Brings Steampunk Airships Game Back to Tabletop

Catalyst Games is bringing back the Leviathans miniatures skirmish game. Last week, the maker of BattleTech launched a Kickstarter campaign for Leviathans: The Great War, a relaunched version of the tabletop skirmish game involving massive battleship-sized airships. The Leviathans universe is set in an alternate history timeline where empires clash in the sky thanks to technology that allows ships to fly. Gameplay involves building a fleet of flying ships and maneuvering them around a hex map, using dice to determine attack strength and damage. The new version of the game will involve five main factions, which include the French, English, and Russian fleets vying for dominance.

Like the popular X-Wing Miniatures Game, Leviathans will feature pre-painted miniatures. Players can purchase a Fleet Box to serve as the foundation of their fleet and then customize it with different ship options to try to give yourself an advantage. Ships range from the powerful but slow Leviathans to nimble destroyers with less firepower. Players can also choose different enhancements to help give their ship an edge in battle.

Leviathans originally launched in 2012 and won an ENnie Award as a Judge's Spotlight. While the game received acclaim, Catalyst struggled with manufacturing issues and the game never received an expansion despite having an avid fanbase and continued support by Catalyst at gaming conventions.

Backers will receive a copy of the Leviathans starter set with a $70 pledge, while they'll receive a full Fleet Box with a $90 pledge. Both boxes are also available with a $120 pledge. Fulfillment is expected in September 2023. As of press time, the Kickstarter for Leviathans: The Great War has raised $280,000 and has far exceeded its initial $40,000 goal. The Kickstarter will remain open through August 22nd. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.