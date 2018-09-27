‘Life Is Strange 2’ Episode One Is Available Now

Life Is Strange 2 episode one is finally here and fans of the emotionally drive franchise can dive right in to get their hearts broken once more with a sequel that takes the series farther than it’s ever been: Mexico!

According to the team over at DONTNOD, “Discover a story of two brothers, 16-year old Sean and 9-year old Daniel Diaz, who have to flee their home in suburban Seattle after a tragic event that changes their lives forever. Further complicating matters is the manifestation of an exciting new power that has wide implications on Sean and Daniel and the relationship between them. Things may never be the same again.

The story of Life is Strange 2 takes place over the course of a year, as Sean and Daniel try to make their way from Seattle to their fathers’ home town of Puerto Lobos, Mexico.”

But life on the road, especially with a younger brother to look after, is no easy feat and the family must band together following tragedy to uncover a different sort of truth.

“We are incredibly happy to finally share this new Life is Strange story of brotherhood and coming of age with the world,” said Raoul Barbet and Michel Koch – Co-Creative Directors of Life is Strange. “We hope fans will embrace our new story and characters with the same passion they showed for the first season.”

The first episode of the new series is available now on Xbox one, PlayStation 4, and PC. Interested in learning a little more before you buy? You can check out our hands-on impressions of the game from earlier this year right here with a small blurb below:

“For those like me that love to feel that heartbreak in the most painful way possible, Life Is Strange 2 definitely delivers. True to the franchise, there are difficult choices and tragic consequences. Within the first few moments of the game, the entire story shifts and lives are forever changed. Can these boys survive the journey from Seattle to Puerto Lobos, Mexico – their father’s hometown? How will this journey change their relationship, their perspective on life?

All of these questions and more will be revealed when the game drops September 27th. Just from my own hands-on with the next phase for the Life Is Strange franchise, I can’t wait to jump back in and feel that soul crushing narrative consume my life. DontNod knows how to tell an enthralling tale and I believe that newcomers and veterans of the franchise alike will feel that passion, that love, from the very first episode. Though it is very different than previous stories under the same name, it feels like coming home.”