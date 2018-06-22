Life Is Strange 2 Release Date Confirmed With New Teaser Trailer

Life is Strange was a uniquely twisted tale that had every player shocked by the end of its final episode. A series that had a little bit of a slower start, minds of players quickly changed as the story picked up and many couldn’t help but to fall in love with the narrative surround Chloe and Max.

Fans got to see Chloe once more with the prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm that featured what happened with herself and Rachel, and now we’ll be getting even more Life is Strange – and soon! This September, in fact!

DONTNOD made the announcement via the trailer at the top of the article with the set date of September 27th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! The all-new story will offer 5 different episodes, just like the previous entries into the franchise, and will feature all new characters for players to fall in love with.

The franchise is getting kicked back to its originator over at DONTNOD for the next step in the storyline, with the prequel having been introduced through a different team. According to a previous blog post:

“But when a door closes, a window opens… or, something like that. We now look forward to the coming months, when Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet’s team at DONTNOD returns to present the new story and characters of the next Life is Strange. Until then, Farewell!”

With how intricate the previous story was, and how close fans became with the characters on the screen, it will be very interesting to see what kind of new experience the team over at DONTNOD will craft. Perhaps it will have a more horror touch to it, with the team having been so enraptured with their latest project Vampyr.

Need even more DONTNOD lovin’ in your life? Their Life is Strange spin-off, Captain Spirit, is releasing on June 26th – for free!

“Over the past few years, ever since the release of the first game, DONTNOD have been quietly working on the next mainline entry in the Life is Strange universe,” the company noted in a social post. “During this time we not only observed what these games truly meant to our fans, but we also put that in the context of what the series means to us and our ambitions for it.

“For us, Life is Strange is so much more than a single set of characters, places, themes or scenarios — Life is Strange is an entire universe of storytelling founded upon relatable characters facing real world issues, but always with ‘a twist of the strange’ and we have many more stories we want to tell. The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is the first step towards showing you the true potential of Life is Strange, and the possibilities of a diverse universe filled with interesting characters and stories to tell.”