Life is Strange: Before the Storm Physical Release Confirmed, Including Exclusive Vinyl Edition

Life is Strange: Before the Storm, the prequel to the original award-winning game, has just confirmed that a phsyical release is on the way including a super special Vinyl Edition that includes a ton of collectible items!

There are three separate versions available: the Standard Edition, the Limited Edition, and the Square Enix Vinyl Edition. The Standard and the Limited are both priced at $39.99, with the Limited coming equipped with an art book and the official game’s soundtrack. The Vinyl Edition, however, is exclusive to the Square Enix store and comes with a variety of additional items for Life is Strange fans including pre-order figurines, exclusive outfit packs, the OST in Vinyl form, and more!

VINYL EDITION (SQUARE ENIX STORE EXCLUSIVE) content includes:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – The Complete Season (Episodes 1 to 3)

Bonus Episode*: ‘Farewell’ – play one last time as a young Max Caulfield in a special bonus episode…

Mixtape Mode* – Design your own playlist from the Life is Strange licensed soundtrack and listen to it alongside a cinematic scene from the game

Outfit Pack* – Change up Chloe’s look with three new complete outfits. Includes Punk Doe, Hawt Dawg Man & Illuminati outfits

Exclusive Vinyl Set – Vinyl music set of the original soundtrack**

Exclusive Packaging – Presentation Box

Physical Artbook – Featuring art from Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Soundtrack CD – The original music soundtrack of Life is Strange: Before the Storm

*Episode1 from the first Life is Strange season

The release date is March 6th and it is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players! To learn more about the game:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise.

You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

KEY FEATURES: