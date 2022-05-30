Life Is Strange Developer Teases New Game

✖

Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind most of the Life Is Strange series, has teased that it might be making a new game announcement within the coming day. For the better part of the past couple of years, Dontnod has been lying low as it quietly works on its next game. And while fans have had a number of questions and theories related to what Dontnod could be cooking up next, it sounds like we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

In a new tweet posted from the official studio account today, Dontnod indicated that it will seemingly be revealing its next game tomorrow on May 31st. Further information on what this announcement will look like wasn't given, but the company said that it will be dropping some "clues" about what's next.

"A little birdie told us that if you come back here tomorrow, you'll see some news from us and maybe even get some clues as to what we've been working on!" Dontnod said on Twitter.

At this point in time, Dontnod hasn't released a new game since 2020 when it let loose both Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror in the span of a couple months. Since that time, a new entry in the Life is Strange series has been released with 2021's True Colors. And while Dontnod has been synonymous with Life is Strange since it worked on the first two mainline games in the franchise, True Colors was instead developed by Deck Nine.

Even though Dontnod might be most well-known for its narrative-focused adventure games over the years, the studio has also shown that it's willing to create some completely different titles as well. 2018's action-adventure game Vampyr, which was published by Focus Home Interactive, is a good example of this. As such, it's hard to know what Dontnod might be unveiling in the coming day, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on.

