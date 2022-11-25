New Life is Strange Game Possibly in Development

Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine Games is apparently hiring for a Lead Programmer position for "an unannounced AAA single-player adventure game." The position requires experience with Unreal engine and current gen platforms, and the listing also refers to the project as the company's "next narrative adventure game." The job listing was reported on by VeryAli Gaming, and was apparently posted to Paycom, but the position has either been filled, or been taken down, so ComicBook.com has been unable to verify its authenticity. For now, fans of the series should take this rumor with a grain of salt!

Online job listings have become a great way for fans to learn about new games in development long before official announcements are made. These often give fans a window into game development that wouldn't be otherwise possible! In fact, earlier this week, a similar job listing hinted at a console release for Valorant, which has yet to be announced by developer Riot Games. Of course, the downside about trying to glean information from job listings is that these projects could be several years from release, and plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, so they could be canceled before they even get announced.

Square Enix's Life is Strange released back in 2015 and was developed by Dontnod Entertainment. 2021's Life is Strange: True Colors was the first entry in the series developed by Deck Nine Games, and is the franchise's most recent wholly new game. Earlier this year, a collection featuring Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm was released on PC and Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation and Xbox platforms. That collection will have to satisfy fans until an actual new game is released, but it's clear the franchise means a lot to Square Enix. Given that, it wouldn't be surprising to see a new entry in the Life is Strange series sooner, rather than later!

Would you like to see a new Life is Strange game released? Are you a fan of the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: ResetEra]