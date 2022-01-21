Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Delayed for Nintendo Switch

The upcoming release of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed for Nintendo Switch. The new edition of the beloved adventure titles is set to arrive on nearly every platform in a little over ten days. Unfortunately, at the very last minute, Square Enix has now revealed that those on Switch will have to wait until later this year until they can finally get their hands on the game.

In a new announcement shared on the official Life is Strange Twitter account, the team behind the Remastered Collection announced that the Switch edition would be getting delayed. “The collection will still be hitting Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on February 1st as previously announced. […] However, we are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions of the games have been a little set back and will need a bit more time until they are ready, so will be releasing later this year,” said the development team. “We hope you understand, and look forward to playing them. Thank you for your patience and support.”

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/gLx8uK0e4v — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) January 20, 2022

While this news is surely upsetting for Switch owners who were planning on picking up Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, Square Enix has promised that new information on this release will still be coming about in the near future. Specifically, an “extended look” of the Remastered Collection is said to be arriving on Tuesday, January 25th. So if you want to see more of what this remaster will end up looking like, keep an eye out for that news.

As mentioned, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will still be releasing on its February 1st launch date for other platforms outside of Nintendo Switch. So if you’re looking to play the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or PC, you can snag it early next month.

Are you someone who is impacted by this delay of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for Switch? Or will you just now pick up the game on another platform instead? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.