Life is Strange: True Colors Gets Nintendo Switch Rating

The new Life is Strange game called Life is Strange: True Colors has received a rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board, but more interesting than the rating itself is one of the platforms the game’s been rated for. While the rating includes the expected platforms like the Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as the PC, it also includes a Nintendo Switch version. No Nintendo Switch version of the game has been announced at this time, but that may change in the future if the ESRB listing is any indication of what might happen.

The rating was spotted not long after it went up by Twitter users such as Wario64 who highlighted the Switch reference as the standout part of the rating page. According to the ESRB, the game’s currently been rated for the Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles. It mentions the Switch once more in the note that informs players there’ll be in-game purchases on all platforms.

When the game was announced, the Nintendo Switch platform was never mentioned. The ESRB and other boards responsible for rating games have been known to reveal things early in the past whether those things were the official titles of games or the platforms they were planned for, but these things are also incorrect sometimes, too.

It could be that the Switch version being included alongside the other platforms was a mistake seeing how there aren’t any Life is Strange games on the Switch at this time. However, leakers have claimed that the Switch ports for some Life is Strange games might be happening, so perhaps there’s hope for Switch users.

In the meantime while we wait for an announcement or a clarification, you can catch up on Life is Strange: True Colors with the ESRB description below and can look forward to the game releasing all at once when it launches.

“This is an adventure game in which players follow the story of a young adult (Alex) trying to manage her empathic powers while solving a mystery in a Colorado town,” the ESRB’s description says. “From a third-person perspective, players explore various locations in town and interact with townspeople. Cutscenes depict some instances of violence: a man punching and kicking another character; a man shooting a character; a woman punching a character in the face repeatedly—Blood sometimes appears on characters' knuckles and/or faces. The dialogue contains some suggestive references (e.g., ‘You know dudes can do nice things without the expectation of getting laid, right’; ‘Maybe Diane and I still hook up’; ‘...I thought you were f**king my girlfriend!!’). Some sequences allow players' character to drink shots of alcohol or cans of beer, and one sequence depicts a drinking game in a bar. The town contains a marijuana dispensary; both marijuana and paraphernalia are visible when talking to characters in the shop. The words ‘f**k,’ ‘sh*t,’ and ‘a*shole’ appear in the dialogue.”