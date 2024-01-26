Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth All Anaconda Escape Quiz Answers

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is full of side quests for players to dive into. Some of these activities, like Dondoko Island, are massive undertakings, but many are one-off quests that are relatively simple. The Anaconda Escape substory is in the latter camp, but unless you carefully study the Anaconda Shopping Center, you'll have trouble making it through this escape room TV show filming. If you don't want to spend time looking around the shopping center or reloading your save, you'll find all of the quiz answers below. This will ensure you have maximum time to get through all of the enemies Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth throws at you during The Anaconda Escape.

How to Win The Anaconda Escape Substory in Infinite Wealth

(Photo: Sega)

To find The Anaconda Escape substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you need to head to the east side of Hawaii and go into the Anaconda Shopping Center. On the second floor, you'll notice a filming crew standing in the main area. If you talk to them, they'll ask you to take part in their escape room event. Fortunately, this escape room is light in terms of puzzle solving, though you will need to carefully move around the mall so that you don't have to fight too many enemies.

Even if you win every fight, you'll still incur a time loss, which can quickly eat away at your chance to finish the event. As you work your way through, you'll come across several lockboxes that you need to solve to get full points when you descend the escalator to the first floor of the shopping center and complete the escape room. Here are the answers you'll need to solve the puzzles in the order you should come across them:

Treasure Select Pawn is on the 2nd Floor – TRUE What Kind of Establishment is Thorstone? A Hat Shop Red Container Code – 8931

When The Anaconda Escape starts, you'll notice a lockbox on your right. Carefully make your way over and select "TRUE" to get the first set of points. You then need to make your way to the atrium of the second floor. Here, you'll notice a box on each end. One is red, which you'll want to leave for last. The other box will ask you about Thorstone. Say it's a hat shop, and you'll get a code for the red container.

Now, sneak to the red lockbox. Use the code you just received (8931) to get more points. From here, you'll want to continue your walk toward the other end of the second floor. Make sure you pick up the shiny object by the benches past the atrium. This is the key to the blue box that you'll find right before getting to the escalator. After you open that, you'll have the maximum points and can go down the escalator to finish the quest with full marks.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.