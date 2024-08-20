Little Nightmares 3 Gets New Trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Last year, publisher Bandai Namco officially revealed Little Nightmares 3 at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The team revealed that the original developer Tarsier Studios has moved on to a new game (which was shown at Gamescom ONL today) and Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games is taking over. The game was originally scheduled to launch this year, but the team decided to delay Little Nightmares 3 until 2025. The good news is that gave the team a chance to come to this year’s Gamescom ONL and give fans another substantial new trailer to whet their appetites. While it didn’t reveal anything too exciting, the 90-second trailer did give players a new look at the co-op gameplay.

Fans of the Little Nightmares franchise should recognize the gameplay shown in the trailer. Despite changing studios, Little Nightmares 3 isn’t making any wholesale changes. The trailer prominently features the co-op partners using light to solve puzzles and features a few basic combat sequences. There are also several puzzles where one character has to do something specific to let the other player past an enemy, which again, isn’t too unexpected from a Little Nightmares game.

It is worth noting that, despite Supermassive Games having a history of working on couch co-op games, Little Nightmares 3 won’t include it as an option. That seems strange on the surface, but it’s worth remembering that the team is trying to capture a spooky atmosphere where you can’t perfectly communicate with your partner. With that in mind, the choice to keep co-op as an online-only feature makes sense. Of course, the team could add couch co-op after it launches, but Little Nightmares is sticking to its guns for launch.

Little Nightmares 3 is scheduled to launch in 2025 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Bandai Namco hasn’t given the game a firm release date, but it seems primed for a launch in the first half of the year. That’ll give Supermassive plenty of time to switch developers it needs over to The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020, which it revealed during the Gamescom Opening Night Live pre-show earlier today. That game is also scheduled for a 2025 launch, but will likely ship in the fall. The series has almost always released new games in October to capitalize on the spooky season and there’s no reason for it to stop.