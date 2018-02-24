Little Nightmares DLC ‘The Residence’ Releases Today, Completes DLC Storyline

If you’re all caught up in the existential madness that is YumeNikki – Dream Diary-‘s official re-master, you might want to take a break at some point to try out the new DLC for Little Nightmares, which officially welcomes players to a new realm known as The Residence. Bandai Namco’s creepy little entry into the world of RPGs just updated today, completing the final chapter of its DLC storyline, and there’s plenty to discover — but only if players are lever enough to find it all before ‘it’ finds them.

Bandai Namco released a few details to help players along as they explore The Residence, including a short description of the new DLC:

You’ve found yourself in a terrible place. The Runaway Kid is not out of trouble yet as he enters the Lady’s private residence. Escaping the shadow enemies summoned by The Lady and solving deadly puzzles will be the only way to survive this luxurious house of dread. Armed only with his flashlight, The Kid will have to repel the nightmarish illusions and dodge the traps set in the twisted library. As he goes to meet his fate, The Kid will shed light on the darkest secrets of The Maw…

In a new blog post, Bandai Namco has put together a somewhat helpful, if foreboding FAQ. The post describes the Residence of the Lady as one of the most dangerous areas of The Maw, filled with illusions and puzzles that will give the player a run for their money if they aren’t brave, fast, or smart enough to overcome it all.

The developers at Tarsier Studios contributed to the FAQ, and reassured players that there were plenty of achievement for them to take home if they earned them. “We have asked the watchers who keep track of such things to take extra care to record all of your deeds within the Residence,” the devs wrote. “Even those you accomplish in secret.”

They also introduced the Shadow Kids, whose stories are as terrifying as they are somber. “Just like all children, they’re forever being left behind; and just like all shadows, they’re difficult to escape.”

Whew. Good luck, Kids.

Little Nightmares is available now for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.