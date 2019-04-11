‘Little Nightmares’ Prequel Arriving “Very Soon”

Many of you may already know Little Nightmares as the adorable little platformer that features the yellow raincoat-clad moppet Six. Players are tasked with escaping an underwater vessel known as The Maw, but it’s not exactly that simple, as there are many being that are rather hungry. That said, Bandai Namco has officially revealed a prequel to the popular 2017 title from Tarsier Studios, which is set to arrive in the near future, but it won’t be what many are expecting. For starters, the adorably titled Very Little Nightmares will be a mobile game for iOS devices.

Outside of the difference that the prequel will be on mobile devices, there will be a few other changes as well. Instead of going the side-scrolling route like in the first title, Very Little Nightmares will feature more of an isometric approach with a slightly more cartoonish look than the original game.

The prequel will drop players into a mansion known as The Nest. Here is where we will learn more about Six prior to the first game in the series as she attempt to make her escape. According to Bandai Namco, “You won’t be alone as friendly Nomes, strange tiny creatures, will also appear during your adventure.”

For more on the the first game in the series:

“Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!”

Very Little Nightmares does not have a concrete release date, but it is set to arrive on iOS devices “very soon.”

