New Intel On LittleBigPlanet Developer Narrows Down Next Game Release Date

Rag doll platformer LittleBigPlanet remains one of the most beloved games of the PS3 era. The original snagged several awards and has spanwed several spin-offs, along with two direct sequels. However, it’s been a little while since we’ve seen anything new from the developer behind LittleBigPlanet. Media Molecule’s last game, Dreams, came out back in 2020, and it’s been over 10 years since the last LittleBigPlanet installment. The studio is very much still alive and well, however, and new job postings could narrow in on a release date for their next game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since releasing Dreams, Media Molecule hasn’t publicly shared much about their next project. Back in 2023, the developer did confirm it has another project in the works and that the game is slated for the PS5 console. Despite the occasional leak and rumor, not much else about the game has been revealed. That leads curious fans to occasionally check in on the studio, and a recent detail from Media Molecule’s job postings has caught fan attention for what it could reveal about the next game from the LittleBigPlanet developer.

As shared in the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, recent job postings at Media Molecule could offer some breadcrumbs about what the studio has been up to. Redditor @Careless_Man3 points out that the job contract lengths nearly all end on or around January 2027. This could potentially point to a project that will end around that time, meaning we could see a new game from Media Molecule in late 2026 or early 2027.

Of course, the contracts having a length of around 12-18 months doesn’t necessarily mean anything about the project the employees are working on. Contract work often involves a gig with a set time frame, and contracts could be extended if both parties choose to move forward. So, just because these jobs are set to end on a specific date is no guarantee that it’s due to a particular game project being completed. Even so, given how little we know about the next game from the LittleBigPlanet dev, it’s definitely interesting to see that they’re posting new positions for whatever they’re working on.

What We Know About Media Molecule’s Next Game

What the next game will be, we don’t fully know. Obviously, many fans are hoping to see another sequel or spinoff in the LittleBigPlanet universe. However, with other projects like Dreams, it’s clear that Media Molecule isn’t necessarily only going to deliver more adventures with Sackboy.

The studio confirmed it was leaning fully into working on its new game back in 2023, so the project has already been in development for a couple of years. In an interview with MinnMax last year, the studio’s co-founder, Mark Healey, mentioned that Media Molecule was working on a new IP. This further confirms that whatever comes next won’t be LittleBigPlanet 4. He also notes that it’s more of a traditional game compared with Dreams, which was more of a creative studio for gamers than a straightforward video game loop.

Screenshot from Dreams, the last game Media Molecule released

Beyond that, Healey didn’t have much more to share about Media Molecule’s next project. This is partly due to the fact that Healey parted ways with the developer in 2023 to pursue other avenues. This led many gamers to fear the studio’s future, but it seems that Media Molecule is still working on its next project, and hiring quite a few people to help get the work done.

For now, all we really know is that the studio is still working on its next game and is actively hiring for various roles. Whether those January 2027 contract end dates wind up honing in on a release date for the next project, we’ll just have to wait and see.