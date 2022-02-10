Live A Live Remake Announced for Nintendo Switch

As announced during the recent Nintendo Direct, the somewhat obscure Square role-playing video game Live a Live is officially getting a remake of sorts, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch on July 22nd. Live a Live was originally released for the Super Famicom back in 1994, but it was never released outside of Japan. The new remake for the Nintendo Switch is the first time that it will be available outside of that country.

According to the announcement and first trailer, the remade title will have a new “HD-2D style.” If you’ve seen any sort of gameplay or screenshots from the video game Octopath Traveler, it is similar to that. Live a Live, if you’re not familiar, sees seven different stories play out with different protagonists and time periods and styles of gameplay. “In the Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life,” the announcement from Nintendo reads in part. “In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose – the adventure is yours to control.”

You can check out the trailer for the Live a Live remake for Nintendo Switch for yourself embedded below:

The unique RPG #LIVEALIVE comes to North America for the first time on #NintendoSwitch!

While the Live a Live remake for Nintendo Switch was a big surprise, it fits in pretty well with other announcements made during the recent Nintendo Direct. The same presentation also included, for example, the fact that two EarthBound titles were coming to Nintendo Switch Online and a new version of Chrono Cross.

As noted above, Live a Live — stylized as LIVE A LIVE — is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on July 22nd. Digital pre-orders for the title are currently available via the Nintendo eShop. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo Switch in general right here.

