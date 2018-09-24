Dana White Says Logan Paul Would “Get Murdered” in the UFC

YouTube personality Logan Paul fired back at UFC president Dana White about his comments on how the YouTuber would fare if he joined the mixed martial arts organization.

Paul boxed fellow YouTuber KSI back in August, a fight that was broadcasted through YouTube but found its way onto Twitch as well. So many people watched on Twitch, in fact, that there were actually more viewers on that platform than there were on YouTube as people bypassed the paywall to watch it for free. That match ended anticlimactically in a draw, though it left the door open for a rematch and perhaps even more fights in Paul’s future.

Shortly after the fight took place, Paul expressed an interest in fighting in the UFC instead of in a boxing ring against other YouTubers.

“The thought of securing a fight in the UFC is exciting … could finally use my wrestling background … but i [sic] hear some other celebrities/athletes want to catch these hands first?” Paul wrote on Twitter in the days after the fight.

Nearly a month later, UFC president White commented on Paul’s statement about joining the UFC. In an MMA Fighting video uploaded to the MMAFightingonSBN YouTube channel, White was jokingly asked when Paul would make his UFC debut. He responded by implying that Paul wouldn’t do too well in the ring.

“That guy would get murdered here,” he said. “He would get hurt badly. Hurt badly. If I ever let him fight in the UFC, I should be arrested.”

He did commend Paul for the business that the YouTuber has built though by saying that he had “no hate” for Paul and commented on the YouTube pay-per-view that pulled in so many viewers at $10 each. He added that it was impressive how Paul and KSI had gotten so much attention during a fight with the two being names that would be largely unknown to fighting fans.

The praise didn’t cushion the comments enough for Paul though with the YouTuber responding to say that Dana doesn’t know what he’s capable of. He also called out White for signing former WWE star CM Punk to the UFC and insinuated that the fights were for paychecks and attention as opposed to the martial arts sport.

The full interview with White and the rest of his comments about Paul can be seen here.