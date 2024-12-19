GTA 6 Trailer #2 Release Date Potentially Leaked

It’s been over a year since Rockstar Games revealed GTA 6 with the first ever trailer for the new Grand Theft Auto game. Since then, GTA fans have grown tremendously desperate for a second trailer. Not only has there been no second trailer, there hasn’t been any media or even any information about Grand Theft Auto VI. In the process of this, GTA 6 set a record for the longest Rockstar Games has ever gone without talking about any upcoming game. In fact, it has shattered this record and continues to extend it. The wait may finally be coming to an end though, at least if the latest tinfoil hat theory is to be believed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As well known X page GTA 6 Countdown notes in a recent post that there were three waning gibbous moon cycles between a GTA Online promotion featuring said moon phase and the reveal trailer. Meanwhile, back on November 1, the same mysterious moon popped up in another GTA Online promotion.

The theory suggests if there is anything to this moony theory, then the next potential date for the GTA 6 trailer to release is December 20. However, if the three-cycle pattern holds then the trailer will be revealed on January 19.

VIA GTA 6 COUNTDOWN

This is far from the most tinfoil hat theory to come out of the Grand Theft Auto community about GTA 6. There is something to this theory, but chances are it will bear no fruit. Where there is a chance there is a hope though, and a reason to circle December 20 and January 19 on the calendar if you are a Grand Theft Auto fan desperate to see more GTA 6.

If GTA 6 is going to release holiday 2025 — a release window Rockstar Games continues to stick with — then the second GTA 6 trailer is going to release sooner rather than later. That said, there are rumblings that GTA 6 could be delayed to 2026, from a very reliable source. If this happens, then there is a very good chance the GTA 6 second trailer won’t be anytime soon.

For more coverage on Grand Theft Auto VI — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation like this new moon theory speculation — click here.