New Baldur’s Village Mod Turns Stardew Valley into Baldur’s Gate 3

What do Stardew Valley and Baldur’s Gate 3 have in common? Aside from being incredibly popular games that are set to stand the test of time, you might not think very much. But both offer excellent replay potential and plenty of fun romance options. And now, thanks to a brand new free Stardew Valley mod, the two games can become one. The Baldur’s Village mod lets gamers explore a brand-new map filled with your favorite characters from Baldur’s Gate 3. And yes, for those who immediately need to know – the mod adds Astarion as a marriage candidate.

Romancing Astarion might be easier in Baldur’s Village

Pretty much since Baldur’s Gate 3 arrived, gamers have been obsessed. And all these years later, Stardew Valley holds the cozy gaming crown. Bringing Baldur’s Gate 3 into this delightful pixel-art farming Sim is the mod gamers didn’t know they needed. And now, players who want to visit Baldur’s Village can download the new mod on Nexus using Nexus ID 30888. Mods for Stardew Valley are only available when playing on PC, so you’ll need to grab the game on Steam if you don’t already own it. For those new to installing mods, Nexus includes a step-by-step guide on how to get Baldur’s Village to work properly with your Steam version of Stardew Valley.

What the Baldur’s Village Mod Adds to Stardew Valley

If pixel art Astarion as your new Stardew Valley husband isn’t enough of a sell, let’s break down everything else this new mod includes. Rather than reskin Pelican Town and its NPCs, the mod adds a brand-new map area and new stories, letting you keep your Stardew life while you pursue new adventures.

The Baldur’s Village mod for Stardew Valley adds the new Baldur’s Village map with six new locations. It includes a tavern featuring a familiar face at the helm, as well as new shops with special items. The new town can be accessed by heading to the top of the southern mountain map, near Linus’ tent. Players can walk into the homes in Baldur’s Village to meet various Baldur’s Gate 3 characters. Just like the standard issue Stardew Valley NPCs, each newly added character has their own unique dialogue and set schedule for how they go about their day. In total, the mod adds 20 new characters to Stardew Valley, all inspired by the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Karlach in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley Mod

For now, Astarion is the only new fully romanceable character added via the mod. In addition to being a marriage candidate, the charismatic vampire spawn also has his own questline. However, the mod’s creator has already shared plans for future updates that will add quests for more companions, letting you marry other familiar faces from Faerun in time. The popular Druid romance option, Halsin, is next up in the plan, with more world-building and storylines to come afterwards.

Are you going to add Baldur’s Village to your Stardew Valley file so you can hang out with the companions of Baldur’s Gate 3 in pixel-art form? Let us know in the comments below!