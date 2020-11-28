Loot Crate Reveals "Best Of" December Loot Gaming Crate

✖

Loot Gaming is officially releasing a new "Best Of" December crate with the changeover happening later tonight, and the new crate includes goodies from gaming franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Destiny, DOOM, Pac-Man, and more. The full lineup of gear from the new Loot Gaming crate should be available to view when it swaps to it late tonight, but Loot Crate did provide ComicBook.com with some information about what's inside as well as a couple of images that should pique anyone's interest in the new crate.

"This year’s end celebration is filled with exclusives you’ll only find from Loot Crate including an Elder Scrolls Lamp, Destiny Crucible Socks, Pac-Man Bag, and more items from your favorite games," Loot Crate says of the new "Best Of" December Loot Gaming crate. "There’s even a premium Overwatch Cookbook add-on item to keep you full of gaming goodness in the new year."

You can check out a couple of items available as part of the "Best Of" December Loot Gaming crate, specifically the Pac-Man bag and The Elder Scrolls USB lamp, below:

(Photo: Loot Crate)

(Photo: Loot Crate)

Loot Gaming regularly rotates its offered crates out on a monthly basis. As noted above, the new "Best Of" Loot Gaming crate is available for $28.95, plus shipping and handling, and will be available until December 27th at midnight ET/9PM PT. At this point, there is no telling what January might bring. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Loot Crate right here.

