New Lord of the Rings Game in Development for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Daedalic Entertainment has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, it’s 2021 bound action-adventure game, is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X alongside PC. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if the game is coming to Nintendo Switch or current consoles — PS4 and Xbox One — but with a 2021 release date, the latter may be off the table. The news comes way of the German studio itself, who revealed as much while speaking to Edge Magazine.

For those that don’t know: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was first announced last March as an action-adventure game that follows Gollum after he acquires the One Ring. The game will notably take place before the novels and films. Further, the title is — according to Daedalic — the first of many games that will come from its new partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises.

“Our goal was to present a storytelling experience,” said Daedalic Entertainment CEO and co-founder Carsten Fichtelmann at the time of the announcement while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. “About four years ago, I caught Middle-earth Enterprises in Berkeley, maybe like Peter Jackson did 20 years ago, and I said we’re interested in licensing Lord of the Rings. After some negotiations, it was clear that the Tolkien estate looked for a company that was capable of doing something which is more story-orientated than some of the other products that came out over the last years.”

Unfortunately, no further details about the game have been revealed at this moment, but that should change soon. In fact, we should hear about the game this year if it’s to release in 2021. And while Daedalic isn’t the most high-profile studio in the industry, The Lord of the Rings is certainly a massive IP, and thus I wouldn’t be surprised if this game gets stage time at E3, Gamescom, The Game Awards, or some other big event.

