Lords of the Fallen Releases Clash of Champions Update With Patch Notes

The Clash of Champions update in Lords of the Fallen gives players an all-new end-game mode.

Last month, developer Hexworks announced that the Master of Fate update was meant to be "the final chapter" of Lords of the Fallen. Today, we learned that finality isn't what it used to be as the team revealed another chunky patch providing players with brand-new ways to play. The Clash of Champions update in Lords of the Fallen features two new boss rush modes that will test players' skills more than any other mode the team has produced. Fortunately, you can take it on in both single-player and online co-op, making the task slightly easier if you have a buddy to help.

The first mode is called "Echoes of Battle," and it features six fights against several fan-favorite bosses. If you take them down without dying, you'll earn new rewards. "Crucible" is the other mode and it's being called the "ultimate challenge." You have to beat the normal game before it unlocks and you'll unlock even harder versions by completing specific tasks. The team has also introduced a few performance improvements, notably fixing the stuttering issues players were running into after the Master of Fate patch.

Below, you'll find the full notes for the Clash of Champions update. Lords of the Fallen is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Lords of the Fallen Clash of Champions Update Patch Notes

Did you really believe VERSION 1.5 – 'Master of Fate' was the final chapter in your harrowing journey through Mournstead? Well, it's time to relight the lantern, Crusader, for yet another adventure awaits…

As requested by a great number of you, today we release 'Clash of Champions', a brand new update that throws down the gauntlet to those looking for the ultimate trial of skill and endurance. featuring two previously unannounced 'boss rush' modes – 'Echoes of Battle' and 'Crucible' – you now have the option to replay boss battles with previously vanquished foes or confront them sequentially in one of several gruelling gauntlets. Both modes are playable either in single-player or with a fellow Lampbearer in online co-op multiplayer. Today's update also includes further performance improvements in addition to fully resolving the stutters some players experienced following the 'Master of Fate' update.

Accessible through the game's Vestige checkpoint markers, the Boss Rush modes feature two distinct experiences for players: 'Echoes of Battle' and 'Crucible'. While Echoes of Battle allows players to relive their favourite boss encounters, including Ellianne the Starved, Congregator of Flesh, and Radiant Sentinel, Crucible is a series of six increasingly challenging trials of pre-selected bosses that must be overcome without dying to unlock rewards, including Shrine Currency and exclusive new armour tincts.

Crucible – A gruelling test of combat

Undergo the ultimate challenge in Crucible, where you can choose from pre-selected trials, each offering different bosses to face with differing rewards based on the level of difficulty. As for those who are truly one with Mournstead, we challenge you to take on the Crucible of the Lords. Crucible mode is available after finishing the campaign once, with different crucibles unlocking after meeting certain criteria.

Crucible of Faith

Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal



The Congregator of Flesh



The Hushed Saint



Unlocked by: Beating the bosses listed normally

Reward:

Each Shrine Currency x100 (300 total)

Umbral Scourings x20

Unique Tinct

Crucible of Blood

Spurned Progeny



The Hollow Crow



Tancred, Master of Castigations + Reinhold the Immured



Reward:

Each Shrine Currency x150 (450 total)

Umbral Scourings x30

Crucible of Light

Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal



The Hushed Saint



Tancred, Master of Castigations + Reinhold the Immured



Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel



Unlocked by: Reaching the Rhogar ending

Reward:

Severed Hands x1000

Umbral Scourings x50

Crucible of Fire

Spurned Progeny



The Lightreaper



The Sundered Monarch



Adyr, the Bereft Exile



Unlocked by: Reaching the Radiance ending

Reward:

Pilfered Coins x1000

Umbral Scourings x50

Crucible of Darkness

The Congregator of Flesh



The Hollow Crow



Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight + The Unbroken Promise



Elianne the Starved



Unlocked by: Reaching the Umbral ending

Reward:

Plucked Eyeballs x1000

Umbral Scourings x50

Crucible of the Lords

Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal



The Congregator of Flesh



The Hushed Saint



Spurned Progeny



The Hollow Crow



Harrower Dervla, the Pledged Knight + The Unbroken Promise



Tancred, Master of Castigations + Reinhold the Immured



Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel



The Lightreaper



The Sundered Monarch



Adyr, the Bereft Exile



Elianne the Starved



Unlocked by: Beating all 3 ending-based Challenges

Reward:

Each Shrine Currency x1000 (3000 total)

Umbral Scourings x150

How to Activate 'Crucible'



1. Start Lords of the Fallen

2. Go to any Vestige

3. Select Crucible

4. Pick any of the unlocked Crucibles

5. Then select the starting boss

6. Beat the boss

7. The select the next boss in the challenge

Echoes of Battle – A rematch to the death

For those of you who still have a bone to pick with a felled foe, we offer unlimited access to vent your frustrations – re-challenge foes you have defeated in battle to your heart's content.

How to Activate 'Echoes of Battle'



3. Select Echoes of Battle

4. Pick a boss

5. Then fight to the death

Thank you to all Lampbearers who supported us on this adventure and a special thanks goes out to the passionate Nikolay-97 who kept asking for a Boss Rush mode to be added on each and every update announcement!