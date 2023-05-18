Lords of the Fallen Gameplay Trailer Reveals Release Date

Recent leaks pointed to the Lords of the Fallen reboot coming out sometime this fall. Today, developer CI Games has confirmed those rumors with a brand-new trailer. Lords of the Fallen will officially release on October 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Alongside the trailer, the team also announced pre-orders that will give players access to different armor tints and a few extra items to start off their playthrough. There's also a deluxe edition that includes an exclusive starting class and a collector's edition that comes with its own 10-inch statue.

CI Games has continuously touted the reboot as being bigger and better than the 2014 original, with two parallel worlds that players will be fighting through in their quest. That certainly looked to be the case in the new trailer. It starts with a relatively lengthy cutscene to set the mood, but when you get to the meat of the trailer, you'll see several different biomes. At right around the two-minute mark, you can also see what looks like a world shift, hinting at the parallel worlds CI Games has been talking about.

Players who fought their way through the original also might notice a few characters that they remember. After all, this is a reboot, which means you'll be going up against the demon God, Adyr once again. That said, it looks like Adyr is joined by all kinds of difficult monsters. CI needs to fill out a map that is supposedly five times bigger than the original and this trailer gives a peek at what kind of foes you can expect to come up against. While there are some mainstays in the form of dragons and knights, we also saw a few that are sure to turn heads once you find them in Lords of the Fallen.

What's not mentioned here is the uninterrupted, online co-op. If you've dealt with Elden Rings' sometimes annoying multiplayer, you know this could be a huge boon for Lords of the Fallen. Being able to play with your friends with ease would make for a fun experience if everything works correctly. Either way, Lords of the Fallen is certainly shaping up to be something for Souls-like fans to sink their teeth into when it launches October 13 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.