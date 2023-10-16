New Lords of the Fallen Update Released on PC With Patch Notes

A new patch for Lords of the Fallen has today been pushed out for those on PC. At the end of this past week, CI Games' reboot of the Lords of the Fallen series launched alongside a substantial day one patch. In the moment, it was said that a new update for those specifically on PC would be coming about soon to rectify some known issues that had been discovered. Fortunately, it only took a few additional days for another PC patch to roll out.

Downloadable at this point in time, update version 1.1.195 for Lords of the Fallen looks to solve some problems tied to crashing, AI, and game balancing tied to certain rings and runes. A couple of smaller issues tied to in-game quests have also been solved with the game's newest update. Moving forward, CI Games has said that it will continue to monitor "constructive feedback" from players and will keep pushing out additional improvements in the coming days and weeks.

You can get a full glimpse of everything that this latest update for Lords of the Fallen accomplishes in the patch notes below.

Lords of the Fallen Update v1.1.195 Patch Notes

Sentry Reporting Tool

Another crash has been resolved, thanks to player reports (keep clicking that send button!).

Fixed a crash that could occur when enemies alerted each other about the presence of the player.



AI

The "snipers" at Pilgrim Perch have had their aiming capabilities revised. They now have a high chance of missing their shots when the target is beyond 15 meters.



Balancing

After noticing that players were often disregarding status effect resistance rings and runes, we've decided to give them all a noticeable boost to make them more competitive with other types and incorporate them into some builds.



Slightly increased the second hit damage for one-handed Grand Swords' forward heavies to match it with its slightly slower animation.



Quests

Fixed an NPC corpse that was interactable before meeting the proper quest requirements.



Modified "the moving merchant" to sell 2 copies of the Slave Hunter Dagger, encouraging players to explore the dual-knives dual-wielding stance, which may be slightly overpowered and subject to potential nerfs in the future.



Others