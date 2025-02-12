Lost Soul Aside Gets New Trailer, Release Date

The lost soul has finally found its home. At today’s PlayStation State of Play, the long-awaited hack-and-slash Chinese RPG Lost Soul Aside, got a new trailer and a release date in May. In it, we see protagonist Kazer battle a plethora of bosses and worlds. We also get a bit of story, as well as English dubbing, which wasn’t present in the other trailers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Furthermore, we now have confirmation that Lost Soul Aside will launch May 30th. The title, which was originally a one-man passion project, has now grown into a big title (and impressive one by the look of the trailer). Still, the nine-year-long journey from concept to publish is finally seeing the light of day.

As mentioned before, Lost Souls Aside actually started out as a solo project by Yang Bing. His trailer, which came out in 2016, has over 4 million views as of writing. The inspiration for the project came, per IGN, from Bing’s viewing of a Final Fantasy XV trailer, as protagonist Noctis uses multiple weapons and powers, which can still be seen with Kazer, the protagonist of Lost Soul Aside. In 2021, he formed Ultizero Games with the aid of Sony and Tencent to bring the title to life, now with more crew.

In terms of information, not many trailers had come out about the game for a while. It did debut at PlayStation Experience in 2017, as it was chosen as part of Sony’s China Hero Project, an initiative to fund Chinese studios to make their titles. Other projects that came from the initiative include Anno: Mutationem and F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch. It wasn’t until last month that a new gameplay trailer was released out of the blue, promising a 2025 release. Now, we finally got to see more and can be able to experience it soon.

Lost Soul Aside launches on PlayStation 5 on May 30th. What did you think of the game? Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments! For more on the title, the State of Play, and PlayStation, keep it here at ComicBook.