Lumines Remastered Pre-Order Bundles Revealed

This coming Tuesday, the rhythmic puzzle game Lumines Remastered makes its glorious return, bringing its funky beats and challenging gameplay. And there are a number of options available when it comes to adding it digitally to your library.

Two special bundles are being offered for PlayStation 4 and Steam; and the game is also available for pre-order and pre-load on both Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, let’s get to the Digital Deluxe DLC bundle for PlayStation 4, which features additional content for no extra charge. Fans that pre-order the game will receive the following in the bundle:

5 Lumines-themed PS4 avatars of your favorite characters

A groovy, color-shifting Lumines Block Droppin’ Beats PS4 Dynamic Theme

Digital soundtrack sampler featuring 20 original songs!

For those that miss out during the pre-order, not to worry. The content will be available in the PlayStation Store once the promotion comes to an end on July 9. But why not just pre-order and get it for free?!

You can check out the bundle in the trailer above.

Next up is the Lumines Remastered Digital Deluxe DLC Steam bundle, which comes with similar content, but catered to PC fans:

5 Lumines-themed PS4 avatars of your favorite characters

4K desktop wallpapers

Digital soundtrack sampler featuring 20 original songs!

It will offer up the DLC separately once the promotion ends as well, also on July 9.

Finally, for those that are getting the Xbox One or Switch versions, there aren’t limited edition bundles available. But again they’re available for pre-order and pre-load now and don’t take up much space on your memory whatsoever. (We’re talking under 1GB.)

What’s more, Lumines is enhanced for Xbox One X, taking its visuals to the next level as you groove along to the music!

Here’s a quick description of the game, straight from the Steam listing!

Lumines Remastered brings minimalism to the puzzle genre where the fusion of light and sound sets the stage for a two-color falling block experience in HD and 4K. Groove to electronic jams while strategically dropping blocks before the BPM bar sweeps combos clean after each measure.

Lumines Remastered arrives on June 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s currently priced at $14.99.