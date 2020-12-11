Madden NFL 21 Adds New 99-Rated Player

✖

The Madden NFL football franchise has determined that yet another player deserves a spot in the perfect rating tier this season. After announcing a very select group of players at the beginning of the season that were being given the 99 OVR rating, a couple more have been added during the season. On Thursday, Madden NFL 21 announced the next player that has risen up into the top echelon of the league, and football fans likely won't be surprised by the announcement. Travis Kelce, the standout tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has officially joined the 99 Club.

Kelce has been an absolute force on the football field in recent years, becoming a key piece to the success of the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions. This season, Kelce has widened the gap between himself and the rest of the tight ends in the league. He leads the league in receiving yards for a tight end, with the next closest player nearly 300 yards behind. He also leads all tight ends in receptions and is tied with Green Bay's Robert Tonyan for the most touchdowns by a tight end this season. Kelce is nearly unstoppable.

With the addition of Kelce, there are now eight players in Madden NFL 21 to receive the 99 OVR designation. The tight end joins Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, New England Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

There is always the likelihood of more players being added to the 99 Club as the season comes to a close, though none will be quite as obvious of an addition as Kelce. There are a lot of great players in the league, but few stand out in their respective position groups quite like Kelce.

Kelce and his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, are the only teammates in the 99 Club. There's a reason opposing defenses fear the Chiefs.

