Madden 21 Reveals Top 10 QB Ratings

The great rankings rollout has officially begun! EA Sports announced last week that the player ratings for Madden NFL 21 would be announced over the course of several days on ESPN. Those reveals began early Monday morning with this year's starting quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback that just signed the richest contract in sports history, was unsurprisingly revealed as the first member of the 99 Club, meaning he has the highest rating a player can receive in Madden. Following that news, the other quarterbacks in the Top 10 were announced.

Mahomes as a 99 overall shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given his immense skill. However, some of the ratings and positions throughout the rest of the Top 10 may come as a bit of a shock. Only one other quarterback was rated above a 95 overall, while only three more scored a 90 or higher.

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson came in just behind Mahomes at 97 overall, followed by Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens QB and Madden 21 cover star, at 94 overall. The two final spots in the Top 5 belong to New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (93 overall) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady (90 overall).

Just two QBs over a 95. Rodgers outside the 90s club. Here are the top 10 Madden QB ratings. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkAeCYawiz — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2020

QB #6 is where the real surprises begin. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is rated 89, which will surprise many that believe he should be a 90 or above. Seventh on the list is Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan, coming in at 87 overall. Given the performance of the Falcons last season, this might be the biggest surprise on the entire list.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson (86 overall), Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott (84 overall), and Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (84 overall).

Some of the more specific ratings details were also revealed on Monday. Lamar Jackson is the fastest of all quarterbacks with a speed rating of 96. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has the strongest arm of the bunch, with a 99 rating in throw power.

Madden NFL 21 is set to be released on August 25th.

