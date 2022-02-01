Madden Curse Being Blamed for Tom Brady Retirement

After reports began circling this past weekend, Tom Brady officially announced today that he would be retiring from the NFL. The end of Brady’s career sees him as the winningest player in the history of the sport with seven Super Bowl titles to his name overall. And at the age of 44, it’s not necessarily a shock to see him finally step away from the game. However, some fans believe that the real reason why Brady retired involves the Madden curse.

If you have no idea what the Madden curse is, it’s essentially a long-running jinx that fans have bought into when it comes to appearing on the cover of various Madden games. Dating back over 20 years, the curse first started to gain steam in the early 2000s when a number of players that appeared on the cover found themselves getting injured the following season. And while Brady didn’t get hurt in the 2021 NFL season, he did appear on Madden NFL 22 and ended up retiring after the year came to an end. So is this merely a coincidence, or could the curse be in play once again?

Obviously, this whole notion is more of a joke by fans who are bringing up the Madden curse today, but it is a fun idea to dwell on. In recent years, the curse has largely been put to bed in the thoughts of many. In fact, Patrick Mahomes previously appeared on the cover of Madden NFL 20 and went on to also win the Super Bowl in the same season, which is essentially the opposite of missing a season of play due to injury. So in a time where talk of the curse has started to die down, Brady stepping away from the NFL finally added a bit more fuel to the fire, making the end of his career that much more fun.

Do you think that Brady’s retirement from the NFL is can be chalked up as another win for the Madden curse? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

