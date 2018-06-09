Madden NFL 19 Gets Debut Trailer

Back in May, EA revealed Madden NFL 19 to the world. However, while the first gameplay details were shared alongside debut screenshots and pre-order bonuses, a trailer was notably absent. But today during EA’s press conference, that changed.

The new trailer, featuring Brown’s number one draft pick Baker Mayfield, is your classic Madden trailer, which is to say fast, hard-hitting, and cinematic.

In addition to a new trailer, EA announced that the series is finally coming to PC.

Madden NFL 19 is in development for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One, slated to release on August 10th.

Here’s everything we knew about the game prior to today’s announcement and reveal:

– A Custom Draft Class Creator will be introduced, which will allow players to create their own draft classes featuring players from both the present and past for use in Franchise mode.

– A new curated single-player experience called MUT Solo Battles will be added.

– There will be the expected improvement in animations and motion capture work, which will increase the game’s authenticity, and allow for more precision when controlling players.

– The series’ Creative Director of the past six years left EA back at the start of May, saying that the series could possibly be going in a new direction going forward.

– Pre-order bonuses: if you pre-order the game’s Standard Edition for $59.99 USD, you will receive the choice of one Elite Player from any NFL team, as well as five Gold Team Fantasy Packs. If you pre-order the more expensive Hall of Fame Edition, you will be granted everything that comes with Standard Edition, as well as the following: three-day early access, the choice of one of five Elite Hall of Fame Legends in Madden Ultimate Team, one Training Pack, and seven additional Gold Team Fantasy Packs.