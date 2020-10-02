Madden NFL 21 October 2 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

EA has released a new Madden NFL 21 update via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside official patch notes that detail everything said update does. And for October 2, EA has made a variety of gameplay updates, particularly to coverage, as well as considerable updates to Franchise and The Yard. It's not the biggest update, but it's certainly bigger than many of the patches we saw in September for the game which fixed and changed only a handful of things.

"To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback," reads a blurb that accompanies the update. "Our launch updates focus on many of the issues that Madden players report to us. We thank you for your feedback - you've helped us improve Madden NFL 21. We look forward to further feedback and are committed to continuing to meet your expectations."

Below, you can check out the full patch notes, courtesy of EA:

Gameplay Updates:

Abilities Improved Unstoppable Force to work on user controlled non-engaged defensive moves Improved Avalanche ability to work against Ball Carriers using the Cover Ball mechanic

Coverage Fixed issue with Coverage assignments incorrectly switching in the Big Nickel formation Addressed an issue where when running Nickel 3-3-5 Wide: 1 Sam SS Blitz an Outside Linebacker in Man would inappropriately convert to QB Spy Improved Default Zone Drop Coach Adjustment for Flat Zone so Cloud Flats and Hard Flats would play appropriately when on the field at the same time Improved Cover 4 Palms Inside Quarter Safety play to better cover #2 Receiver Address an issue in Cover 4 where the Quarter Flat player would match routes that he should not have been matching

General Gameplay Improvements Fixed an issue causing an opposing player to freeze in the middle of the field sometimes during offense-only practice. Fixed the Zone/Man tell where offensive users were able to tell if their opponent were in Zone or Man based on when they could snap the ball Addressed an issue with Cornerback Coach Adjustment being set to speed resulting in the Middle Linebacker being lined up at outside Cornerback Fixed an issue with the frontside Defensive End being left unblocked when running Singleback : Bunch: Pitch WR Reverse vs Dime: 2-3-6 Fixed an issue with offensive users not having the ball spotted back 5 yards from the previous line of scrimmage after committing a False Start penalty on a two-point conversion Addressed an issue where we were not getting the correct amount of broken stiff-arm tackles to trigger Addressed some audio and general stability issues



Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Fixed an issue where each and every star reward was awarded separately instead of combined

Fixed an issue where players could not import their normal lineup when creating a Salary Cap Lineup

Fixed an issue to help balance the amount of XP awarded for Solo Challenges

Implemented the 80/20 item view when comparing players from the Lineup Screen

Various UI improvements to increase legibility of text

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates: General stability improvements Fixed an issue with the Abilities Gift Wrapped, Wrecking Ball, and Brick Wall not unlocking for users Fixed players appearing in generic white uniforms during some locker room sequences

Franchise Updates: General stability improvements Updated Salaries screen for the "Savings" and "Penalty" columns so they no longer require the user to scroll to the back of the list to view Updated Relocation text for St. Louis and Oakland to clarify that users cannot change branding when selecting those cities: Choosing this city keeps existing branding, including uniforms, logo, and nickname. There are no re-brand options in this location. Fixed an issue with generated draft class players not getting credit for Downs Played and revealing their development trait Decreased the ratings boost for Wide Receivers that receive the Heisman winner draft storyline



The Yard Updates:

Added display of Madden Rep and Cred on The Yard main hub

Fixed an issue where an Avatar would not stand in the right spot after a teammate disconnected

Fixed an issue where an Avatar would display a generic name after the user who owns that avatar had disconnected from a game

Fixed an issue where after readying up, but before transitioning to the draft, in H2H events with a premade squad, users would often see the "Finding Teammate" animation overlaid upon their teammates and empty slots

General online stability improvements

Presentation Updates:

Bug fixes and Tuning for Audio Stadium SFX in San Francisco and Tampa Bay

Commentary tuning and color commentary content added for Ravens/Chiefs/Cowboys/Colts/Titans

Updated Helmet placement on multiple players who switched helmet styles

Madden NFL 21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.