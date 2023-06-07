Madden NFL 24 Marks the Triumphant Return of Superstar Mode

Madden NFL 24 was revealed today with a cover reveal and teaser trailer. Recently, we were able to sit down with the team and learn all about all of the new and returning modes making their way to Madden 24, including the return of fan-favorite Superstar mode. Yes, you read that right. Superstar mode is back. Now, we know that we've had single-player modes that were position-specific in the past, but Superstar mode is something of a return to what players loved in old Maddens.

Currently, you can only play as a QB, RB, WR, DB, or MLB, so it's not a complete return to the old Superstar mode, but it does look like a solid enough take on a position-specific mode with lots of stuff to do on the road to 99 OVR. The more exciting part is that Superstar mode is crossing over with something called Superstar Showdown. This mode replaces The Yard, putting you into 3v3 matches against other players or AI on a small field that maximizes 1v1 battles. Progression between Superstar and Superstar Showdown crosses over, meaning you could max out your player in Showdown and then take them into the NFL as a rookie and dominate or vice versa.

It's also worth noting that cross-play will be in every mode except for Franchise at launch. The developers said it might come to that mode in the future, but for now, that's a feature that'll come eventually. While we didn't hear much about Madden Ultimate Team, it is important to note that even though cross-play is available, the markets will be separate across platforms. You can also turn cross-play off if you're worried about a particular console using different exploits.

In addition to Superstar mode and the return of Mini Games, Madden 24 is continuing the trend of EA putting serious development time into Franchise mode. This year, the theme seems to be customization. Now, you can relocate your franchise team from the start of a save and use one of 32 new logos to give your new city some flair. Each logo also comes with several different jersey types that you can mix and match. We saw a few examples, and some of these jerseys look better than the ones you see in real life.

It's not all cosmetic, though. Players will also have access to better trade features (including the option to add more slots), expanded coaching trees, and even more commissioner settings. What I found most exciting though are the new generators that have been added to draft class creation, which use historic players as prototypes to increase the variety of players you'll see in the draft. While we're not actually getting legendary players in Franchise like NBA 2K23 players do with MyEras, that's definitely something that could be coming down the line.