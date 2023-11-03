Madden NFL 24 Week 8 Roster Update Is A Big Win for Cincinnati Bengals Fans

Week 8 in the NFL featured some great games and heartbreak for a few teams, most notably the Kansas City Chiefs who fell to the Denver Broncos for the first time in years. That said, the big winners of the weekend were the Cincinnati Bengals who pulled off a major coup by beating the San Francisco 49ers on the road. That win was well-rewarded in Madden NFL 24 as developer Electronic Arts has given two of its best players solid boosts. Let's take a look at this week's biggest risers and fallers in Madden NFL 24.

Madden NFL 24 Week 8's Biggest Risers

With both Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase getting +1 boosts this week, Cincinnati Bengals fans are sitting pretty. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are reeling after quarterback Kirk Cousins was injured for the season, but edge rusher Danielle Hunter got a massive boost after becoming the league leader in sacks against the Packers last week. This was also a good week for Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis who impressed in his first career start. Here are all of the big risers this week:

WR A.J. Brown – 96 OVR (+1)

CB Patrick Surtain II – 96 OVR (+1)

DT Dexter Lawrence II – 94 OVR (+1)

CB Sauce Gardner – 94 OVR (+1)

WR Ja'Marr Chase – 93 OVR (+1)

WR CeeDee Lamb – 92 OVR (+1)

QB Joe Burrow – 92 OVR (+1)

LOLB Danielle Hunter – 91 OVR (+3)

WR DeAndre Hopkins – 90 OVR (+1)

HB Travis Etienne Jr. – 90 OVR (+1)

WR Brandon Aiyuk – 89 OVR (+1)

RT Ryan Ramczyk – 89 OVR (+1)

HB Joe Mixon – 88 OVR (+1)

QB Dak Prescott – 87 OVR (+1)

WR Garrett Wilson – 85 OVR (+1)

CB Marcus Peters – 83 OVR (+2)

LT Cam Robinson – 82 OVR (+2)

ROLB Quincy Williams – 82 OVR (+2)

K Brandon Aubrey – 81 OVR (+3)

HB Jahmyr Gibbs – 81 OVR (+2)

ROLB Kayvon Thibodeaux – 80 OVR (+3)

LOLB Markquese Bell – 75 OVR (+5)

QB Will Levis – 69 OVR (+2)

Madden NFL 24 Week 8's Biggest Fallers

On the other side, several top-tier players had off weeks in Week 8, most notably Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp. He's still a 95 OVR, but the downgrade is notable. Two of the biggest fallers this week come from edge rushers Von Miller and Joey Bosa who both got hit with -2 downgrades. Here's a look at all of the biggest fallers.

WR Cooper Kupp – 95 OVR (-1)

FS Jessie Bates III – 94 OVR (-1)

K Justin Tucker – 91 OVR (-1)

CB Marshon Lattimore – 91 OVR (-1)

LG Quenton Nelson – 91 OVR (-1)

WR Terry McLaurin – 91 OVR (-1)

RE Von Miller – 91 OVR (-2)

LT David Bakhtiari – 90 OVR (-1)

HB Aaron Jones – 89 OVR (-1)

CB Denzel Ward – 89 OVR (-1)

LG Joel Bitonio – 89 OVR (-1)

WR Mike Evans – 89 OVR (-1)

WR Deebo Samuel – 88 OVR (-1)

ROLB Joey Bosa – 88 OVR (-2)

HB Dalvin Cook – 80 OVR (-2)

Madden NFL 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.