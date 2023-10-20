Madden NFL 24 Week 6 Roster Update Features Big Wins for Baltimore and Detroit

Week 6 of the NFL season featured several upsets of a few of the league's top teams. Both the San Franciso 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their first games of the season, and other favorites like the Buffalo Bills were in surprisingly close contests. Because of that, this week's Madden NFL 24 roster update features quite a few big risers from some of the teams currently in the mid-tier of the NFL, though both the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens look like real contenders and received the most upgrades. Here's a look at the biggest risers and fallers in Madden NFL 24's Week 6 roster update.

Madden NFL 24 Week 6's Biggest Risers

You'll note that there isn't anyone on this week's list to creep above 95 overall. With most of the top teams either cruising to victory over weak opponents or losing to those weak teams, that's to be expected. That said, there are several big names that are worth taking a look at. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the biggest one here, jumping up to 92 OVR after a solid outing. He's not the only QB getting a boost though, as Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, and Jared Goff also saw their ratings increase significantly. That said, wide receiver is the position group that got the most top-end love with A.J. Brown, Amari Cooper, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Calvin Ridley all getting boosts. Here is the full list of the biggest risers in Madden NFL 24's Week 6 roster update:

DT Quinnen Williams – 95 OVR (+1)

WR A.J. Brown – 94 OVR (+1)

K Justin Tucker – 92 OVR (+1)

QB Lamar Jackson – 92 OVR (+1)

WR Amari Cooper – 91 OVR (+1)

LG Joe Thuney – 91 OVR (+2)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 89 OVR (+2)

RE Trey Hendrickson – 89 OVR (+1)

RT Penei Sewell – 88 OVR (+1)

HB Travis Etienne Jr. – 88 OVR (+1)

QB Tua Tagovailoa – 88 OVR (+1)

MLB C.J. Mosely – 87 OVR (+1)

LT Christian Darrisaw – 87 OVR (+1)

WR Calvin Ridley – 86 OVR (+1)

QB Dak Prescott – 86 OVR (+1)

MLB Foyesade Oluokun – 86 OVR (+1)

SS Jabrill Peppers – 85 OVR (+1)

LOLB Khalil Mack – 85 OVR (+1)

LT Trent Brown – 85 OVR (+1)

QB Jared Goff – 84 OVR (+2)

HB Raheem Mostert – 84 OVR (+2)

CB Devon Witherspoon – 82 OVR (+2)

LOLB Jadeveon Clowney – 82 OVR (+2)

ROLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – 82 OVR (+2)

WR Kendrick Bourne – 81 OVR (+2)

K Nick Folk – 81 OVR (+2)

LT Cam Robinson – 80 OVR (+2)

ROLB Quincy Williams – 80 OVR (+4)

Madden NFL 24 Week 6's Biggest Fallers

On the other end of the spectrum, we have several QBs getting downgrades after poor performances (or in Aaron Rodgers' case no performances). Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts all got hit with the downgrade, though Burrow's team actually won. This week also saw two of the league's best cornerbacks, Jaire Alexander and Marshon Lattimore, drop in the ratings just a bit after poor performances. Here are the biggest fallers in Week 6:

CB Jaire Alexander – 93 OVR (-1)

CB Marshon Lattimore – 92 OVR (-1)

QB Joe Burrow – 91 OVR (-1)

HB Josh Jacobs – 91 OVR (-1)

WR Mike Evans – 90 OVR (-1)

TE T.J. Hockenson – 90 OVR (-1)

QB Justin Herbert – 89 OVR (-1)

WR D.K. Metcalf – 88 OVR (-1)

RE Jeffery Simmons – 88 OVR (-1)

QB Jalen Hurts – 87 OVR (-1)

HB Tony Pollard – 87 OVR (-1)

WR Devonta Smith – 86 OVR (-2)

QB Aaron Rodgers – 85 OVR (-1)

WR Tee Higgins – 85 OVR (-1)

Madden NFL 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.