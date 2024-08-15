Madden NFL 25: Best Defensive Playbooks

Every time a new Madden launches, players immediately look for ways to separate themselves from their opponents. One of the best ways to do that is by picking a good playbook. That’s especially important on offense where your playbook can be used to inject creativity into your team, but you’ll also want a good defensive playbook to counter everything your opponent throws at you. In Madden NFL 25, you have several great playbook options, but a few stand out. Below, we’ve compiled a list of our preferred playbooks in Madden NFL 25. Using one of these should give you a leg up on the competition and minimize some of the damage high-powered offenses can do.

Best Defensive Playbooks in Madden 25

Micah Parsons sack in Madden NFL 25

Keep in mind that, depending on your personnel, some playbooks might not suit you. For example, if you have two great cornerbacks, you’ll feel more comfortable leaving them on an island and bringing extra pressure with your safeties. With that in mind, the list below notes which types of teams work best with each playbook. Here’s the list of best playbooks in Madden NFL 25:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cleveland Browns – The Browns have a good playbook if you want to have access to pretty much everything. This is a versatile playbook, so you need a good grasp of the game to get the most out of it. You have access to several coverage-heavy formations like Nickel and Dollar, which still leaves you with plenty of blitz options under Double Mug. In short, this playbook helps you keep your opponent in front of you, while still bringing good pressure.

– The Browns have a good playbook if you want to have access to pretty much everything. This is a versatile playbook, so you need a good grasp of the game to get the most out of it. You have access to several coverage-heavy formations like Nickel and Dollar, which still leaves you with plenty of blitz options under Double Mug. In short, this playbook helps you keep your opponent in front of you, while still bringing good pressure. Kansas City Chiefs – We like to use the Chiefs’ playbook when going up against teams that run a pass-heavy scheme. This playbook has several great formations for containing your opponent’s passing game like the Dime 3-2 and Big Nickel Over G. You won’t be as stout against the run, so plan accordingly.

– We like to use the Chiefs’ playbook when going up against teams that run a pass-heavy scheme. This playbook has several great formations for containing your opponent’s passing game like the Dime 3-2 and Big Nickel Over G. You won’t be as stout against the run, so plan accordingly. Multiple D – Finally, the Multiple D playbook gives you a ton of ways to bring pressure. Of the three, this is the most balanced playbook. That means you won’t need to make as many pre-snap adjustments. If you’re looking for a playbook as a beginner, this is the one we’d recommend.

It’s worth noting that Madden NFL 25 introduces a few new wrinkles on offense, which might lead to new playbooks becoming more popular as the seasons progresses. While the playbooks above will probably be solid all year, you’ll want to find the playbook that suits your needs by trying out new ones periodically.

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms if you buy the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition drops on August 16th.