Madden NFL 25: All X-Factors and Superstars

Madden NFL 25 is finally here, which means players can jump in and try out all the new updates the developers at Electronic Arts have made this year. That includes a new selection of Superstar X-Factors and Superstars to learn. These players are usually the best of the best in Madden NFL 25, so knowing which players have them is key to staying ahead of the competition. It’ll help you decide which teams to use in Head-to-Head games and who to target in Franchise mode. Below, we’ve collected the full list of X-Factors and Superstars in Madden NFL 25.

Madden NFL 25 X-Factors and Superstars By Team

Chicago Bears

WR Keenan Allen (Superstar X-Factor)

Max Security(X-Factor)



Outside Apprentice



Mid Out Elite



Slot-O-Matic

WR D.J. Moore (Superstar)

Mid Out Elite



Short Out Elite

HB D’Andre Swift (Superstar)

Balance Beam



Energizer

Cincinnati Bengals

WR Ja’Marr Chase (Superstar X-Factor)

Double Me (X-Factor)



Runoff Elite



Acrobat



Mid In Elite



Mid Out Elite

QB Joe Burrow (Superstar X-Factor)

Run and Gun (X-Factor)



Sideline Deadeye



Fearless



Set Feet Lead

RDE Trey Hendrickson (Superstar)

Edge Threat



No Outsiders

Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen (Superstar X-Factor)

Bazooka (X-Factor)



Fastbreak



Pass Lead Elite



Dashing Deadeye



Anchored Extender

ROLB Matt Milano (Superstar X-Factor)

Reinforcement (X-Factor)



Out My Way



Demoralizer

Denver Broncos

CB Patrick Surtain II (Superstar X-Factor)

Shutdown (X-Factor)



Tip Drill



Outside Shade



Short Route KO

Cleveland Browns

RDE Myles Garrett (Superstar X-Factor)

Unstoppable (X-Factor)



Strip Specialist



El Toro



Edge Threat

HB Nick Chubb (Superstar X-Factor)

Wrecking Ball (X-Factor)



Bruiser



Reach For It



Balance Beam

CB Denzel Ward (Superstar)

Acrobat



Deep Route KO

TE David Njoku (Superstar)

TE Apprentice



Short In Elite

WR Amari Cooper (Superstar)

Route Technician



Outside Apprentice

RG Wyatt Teller (Superstar)

Post Up



Nasty Streak

LDE Za’Darius Smith (Superstar)

Out My Way



Mr. Big Stop



Edge Threat Elite

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Mike Evans (Superstar X-Factor)

Double Me (X-Factor)



Deep Out Elite



Mid In Elite



Red Zone Threat

MLB Lavonte David (Superstar X-Factor)

Run Stuffer (X-Factor)



Lurker



Deflator



Mid Zone KO

FS Antoine Winfield Jr. (Superstar)

Tip Drill



Acrobat

LT Tristan Wirfs (Superstar)

Secure Protector



Natural Talent

DT Vita Vea (Superstar)

El Toro



B.O.G.O

WR Chris Godwin (Superstar)

Slot-O-Matic



Mid In Elite

Arizona Cardinals

SS Budda Baker (Superstar)

Unfakeable



Mid Zone KO

Los Angeles Chargers

SS Derwin James Jr. (Superstar X-Factor)

Reinforcement (X-Factor)



Unfakeable



Lumberjack



Flat Zone KO

ROLB Khalil Mack (Superstar)

Strip Specialist



Edge Threat



No Outsiders

QB Justin Herbert (Superstar)

Pass Lead Elite



Sideline Deadeye



High Point Deadeye

LOLB Joey Bosa (Superstar)

Swim Club



Edge Threat

Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes (Superstar X-Factor)

Bazooka (X-Factor)



Hot Route Master



Dashing Deadeye



Red Zone Deadeye



No-Look Deadeye



Pass Lead Elite

TE Travis Kelce (Superstar X-Factor)

Double Me (X-Factor)



Leap Frog



Deep Out Elite



3rd Down Threat

DT Chris Jones (Superstar X-Factor)

Momentum Shift (X-Factor)



El Toro



Goal Line Stuff



Under Pressure

C Creed Humphrey (Superstar)

Linchpin



Natural Talent

HB Isiah Pacheco (Superstar)

Juke Box



Balance Beam

Indianapolis Colts

LG Quenton Nelson (Superstar)

Puller Elite



Nasty Streak

HB Jonathan Taylor (Superstar)

Arm Bar



Juke Box



Goal Line Back

DT DeForest Buckner (Superstar)

Under Pressure



Inside Stuff

Washington Commanders

DT Jonathan Allen (Superstar X-Factor)

Momentum Shift (X-Factor)



Reach Elite



Run Stopper



Inside Stuff

WR Terry McLaurin (Superstar)

Outside Apprentice



Acrobat



Deep In Elite

HB Austin Ekeler (Superstar)

Energizer



Goal Line Back



Backfield Master

Dallas Cowboys

RDE Micah Parson (Superstar X-Factor)

Dual Threat (X-Factor)



Out My Way



Secure Tackler



Edge Threat

WR CeeDee Lamb (Superstar X-Factor)

YAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor)



Outside Apprentice



Mid Out Elite



Short Out Elite

RG Zack Martin (Superstar)

Post Up



Screen Protector

LDE DeMarcus Lawerence (Superstar)

Instant Rebate



No Outsiders



Edge Threat

QB Dak Prescott (Superstar)

Anchored Extender



Gutsy Scrambler



Inside Deadeye

CB Trevon Diggs (Superstar)

Pick Artist



Acrobat

Miami Dolphins

WR Tyreek Hill (Superstar X-Factor)

RAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor)



Acrobat



Juke Box



Short Out Elite

CB Jalen Ramsey (Superstar X-Factor)

Bottleneck (X-Factor)



Acrobat



One Step Ahead



Bench Press

LT Terron Armstead (Superstar)

Secure Protector



Edge Protector

QB Tua Tagovailoa (Superstar)

Fearless



Sideline Deadeye

WR Jaylen Waddle (Superstar)

Short In Elite



Mid In Elite

HB Raheem Mostert (Superstar)

Evasive



Balance Beam

SS Jordan Poyer (Superstar)

Deep Out Zone KO



Mid Zone KO

Philadelphia Eagles

WR A.J. Brown (Superstar X-Factor)

Max Security (X-Factor)



WR Apprentice



Runoff Elite



Short Out Elite

HB Saquon Barkley (Superstar X-Factor)

First One Free (X-Factor)



Juke Box



Leap Frog



Energizer

CB Darius Slay Jr. (Superstar X-Factor)

Shutdown (X-Factor)



Acrobat



Deep Route KO



Inside Shade

QB Jalen Hurts (Superstar X-Factor)

Run & Gun (X-Factor)



Juke Box



Gunslinger



Fastbreak



Anchored Extender

RT Lane Johnson (Superstar)

Fool Me Once

WR DeVonta Smith (Superstar)

Runoff Elite



Mid Out Elite

DT Jalen Carter (Superstar)

Reach Elite



Unpredictable

Atlanta Falcons

FS Jessie Bates III (Superstar X-Factor)

Shutdown (X-Factor)



Acrobat



Pick Artist



Deep In Zone KO

RG Chris Lindstrom (Superstar)

Fool Me Once



Secure Protector

CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (Superstar)

Inside Shade



Deep Route KO



Deep Out Zone KO

HB Bijan Robinson (Superstar)

Juke Box



Energizer

San Francisco 49ers

RDE Nick Bosa (Superstar X-Factor)

Relentless (X-Factor)



Extra Credit



Speedster



Edge Threat

MLB Fred Warner (Superstar X-Factor)

Zone Hawk (X-Factor)



Lurker



Extra Pop



Outmatched



Mid Zone KO

TE George Kittle (Superstar X-Factor)

YAC Em’ Up(X-Factor)



Route Apprentice



Short Out Elite



Short In Elite

HB Christian McCaffery (Superstar X-Factor)

Ankle Breaker (X-Factor)



Evasive.



Leap Frog



Playmaker



Backfield Master

WR Deebo Samuel (Superstar X-Factor)

YAC Em’ Up(X-Factor)



Mid Out Elite



Slot-O-Matic



Mid In Elite

LT Trent Williams (Superstar)

All Day



Post Up



Edge Protector



Nasty Streak

WR Brandon Aiyuk (Superstar)

Mid In Elite



Deep In Elite

FB Kyle Juszczyk (Superstar)

Mid Out Elite



Matchup Nightmare

QB Brock Purdy (Superstar)

Gutsy Scrambler



Inside Deadeye

New York Giants

DT Dexter Lawrence II (Superstar X-Factor)

Blitz (X-Factor)



El Toro



Unpredictable



Inside Stuff

ROBL Brian Burns (Superstar)

Speedster



Strip Specialist

Jacksonville Jaguars

LOLB Josh Hines-Allen (Superstar X-Factor)

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor).



Strip Specialist



Unpredictable



Edge Threat

RG Brandon Scherff (Superstar)

Post Up



Matador

QB Trevor Lawrence (Superstar)

Gunslinger



Gutsy Gambler

TE Evan Engram (Superstar)

TE Apprentice



Mid Out Elite

HB Travis Etienne Jr. (Superstar)

Juke Box



Backfield Master

MLB Foyesade Oluokun (Superstar)

Tackle Supreme



Flat Zone KO



Form Tackler

New York Jets

CB Sauce Gardner (Superstar X-Factor)

Shutdown (X-Factor)



Acrobat



Inside Shade



Deep Out Zone KO

DT Quinnen Williams (Superstar)

El Toro



Unpredictable

QB Aaron Rodgers (Superstar)

Gunslinger



Roaming Deadeye



Pass Lead Elite

HB Breece Hall (Superstar)

Evasive



Backfield Master

LT Tyron Smith (Superstar)

All Day



Edge Protector

WR Mike Williams (Superstar)

Outside Apprentice



Deep Out Elite

RDE Haason Reddick (Superstar)

Strip Specialist



Edge Threat



No Outsiders

Detroit Lions

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Superstar X-Factor)

Double Me (X-Factor).



Acrobat



Short Out Elite

RT Penei Sewell (Superstar)

Natural Talent



Screen Protector

C Frank Ragnow (Superstar)

Linchipin



All Day

TE Sam Laporta (Superstar)

Mid In Elite

RDE Aidan Hutchinson (Superstar)

B.O.G.O.



Edge Threat

Green Bay Packers

CB Jaire Alexander (Superstar X-Factor)

Shutdown (X-Factor)



Acrobat



Short Route KO



Outside Shade

LOLB Rashan Gary (Superstar)

Swim Club



No Outsiders

HB Josh Jacobs (Superstar)

Backlash



Closer



Backfield Master

DT Kenny Clark (Superstar)

Unpredictable



Inside Stuff

Carolina Panthers

RDE Derrick Brown (Superstar)

Swim Club



Unpredictable

New England Patriots

LOLB Matthew Judon (Superstar)

Demoralizer



Edge Threat

Las Vegas Raiders

WR Davante Adams (Superstar X-Factor)

Double Me (X-Factor)



Route Technician



Outside Apprentice



Acrobat



Red Zone Threat

LOLB Maxx Crosby (Superstar X-Factor)

Relentless (X-Factor)



Swim Club



No Outsiders



Edge Threat Elite

Los Angeles Rams

CB Tre’Davious White (Superstar X-Factor)

Shutdown (X-Factor)



Pick Artist



Acrobat



Deep Out Zone KO

WR Cooper Kupp (Superstar X-Factor)

RAC Em’ Up (X-Factor)



Persistent



Red Zone Threat



Slot-O-Matic



Deep In Elite

HB Kyren Williams (Superstar)

Bruiser



Tireless Runner

WR Puka Nacua (Superstar)

Short Out Elite



MId In Elite

Baltimore Ravens

TE Mark Andrews (Superstar X-Factor)

YAC Em’ Up (X-Factor)



TE Apprentice



Mid In Elite



Matchup Nightmare

MLB Roquan Smith (Superstar X-Factor)

Reinforcement (X-Factor)



Deflator



Tackle Supreme



Mid Zone KO

QB Lamar Jackson (Superstar X-Factor)

Truzz. (X-Factor)



Juke Box



Tight Out



Fastbreak

HB Derrick Henry (Superstar X-Factor)

Freight Train. (X-Factor)



Arm Bar



Tank



Backlash



Steamroller

SS Kyle Hamilton (Superstar X-Factor)

Reinforcement (X-Factor)



Mid Zone KO



Flat Zone KO

CB Marlon Humphrey (Superstar)

Short Route KO



Deep Route KO



Inside Shade

K Justin Tucker (Superstar)

Zen Kicker



Clutch Kicker

LT Ronnie Stanley (Superstar)

Secure Protector



Edge Protector

New Orleans Saints

MLB Demario Davis (Superstar X-Factor)

Reinforcement (X-Factor)



Out My Way



Secure Tackler



Outmatched

CB Marshon Lattimore (Superstar X-Factor)

Shutdown (X-Factor)



Bench Press



On the Ball



Deep Out Zone KO

RDE Chase Young (Superstar)

Speedster



Adrenaline Rush



No Outsiders

Seattle Seahawks

WR D.K. Metcalf (Superstar X-Factor)

Double Me (X-Factor)



Outside Apprentice



Deep Out Elite



Red Zone Threat

HB Kenneth Walker III (Superstar)

Arm Bar



Matchup Nightmare

Pittsburgh Steelers

LOLB T.J. Watt (Superstar X-Factor)

Unstoppable Force (X-Factor)



Strip Specialist



No Outsiders



Edge Threat

RDE Cameron Heyward (Superstar X-Factor)

Fearmonger (X-Factor)



Unpredictable



El Toro



Inside Stuff

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Superstar)

Pick Artist



Tip Drill



Deep Out Zone KO

Houston Texans

WR Stefon Diggs (Superstar X-Factor)

RAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor)



Juke Box



Acrobat



Deep In Elite

LT Laremy Tunsil (Superstar)

Secure Protector



Screen Protector

WR Nico Collins (Superstar)

Mid In Elite



Deep In Elite

QB C.J. Stroud (Superstar)

Lofting Deadeye



Inside Deadeye



Fearless

RDE Danieller Hunter (Superstar)

Reach Elite



Speedster

Tennessee Titans

RDE Jeffrey Simmons (Superstar)

El Toro



Run Stopper

Minnesota Vikings

WR Justin Jefferson (Superstar X-Factor)

Double Me. (X-Factor)



Outside Apprentice



Route Technician



Short In Elite



Deep Out Elite

SS Harrison Smith (Superstar)

Enforcer



Flat Zone KO



Deep in Zone KO

HB Aaron Jones (Superstar)

Juke Box



Reach For It

TE T.J. Hockenson (Superstar)

Mid In Elite



Short In Elite

All Madden NFL 25 X-Factors and Superstars Explained

While the list above helps you know which player has which abilities, you need to know what each ability does. Below, you’ll find the full list of X-Factors and Superstar Abilities:

X-Factors

Ankle Breaker – High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch

Bazooka – Max Throwing distance increased

Blitz – On field blockers have their resistance bars wiped

Bottleneck – Dominantly win man press attempts

Double Me – Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage

Dual Threat – Higher chance to defeat pass blocks and disrupt catches

Fearmonger – Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker

First One Free – High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle

Freight Train – Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt

Max Security – High success rate on possession catches

Momentum Shift – On field opponents have their zone progress wiped

RAC ‘Em Up – Wins RAC catches

Reinforcement – Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches

Relentless – Rush moves no longer cost points

Run & Gun – Grants perfect passing while on the run

Run Stuffer – Block shedding is more effective vs. run plays

Shutdown – Tighter coverage and more INTs on contested catches

Truzz – Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle

Unstoppable Force – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding

Wrecking Ball – High success rate on trucks and stiff arms

YAC ‘Em Up – Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle

Zone Hawk – More INTs in zone coverage

Superstar Abilities

3rd Down Threat – Better 3rd down mid-range catching vs. single coverage

Acrobat – Diving catches and swats

Adrenaline Rush – Sacks restore all pass rush attempts

All Day – Better protection against frequent shed attempts

Anchored Extender – Higher chance to break the first sack by a blitzing DB

Arm Bar – More powerful stiff arm animations

B.O.G.O. – Grants a free pass rush move after spending a point

Backfield Master – More hot routes and improved catching from the backfield

Backlash – More tackler fatigue on non-conservative tackles

Balance Beam – Reduced stumbles and faster broken tackle recovery

Bench Press – Press wins fatigue the receiver

Bruiser – More powerful truck and stiff arm animations

Closer – Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half

Clutch Kicker – Immunity to the “Ice the Kicker” effect

Dashing Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards

Deep In Elite – Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers

Deep In Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep insides zones

Deep Out Elite – Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers

Deep Out Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones

Deep Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes

Deflator – More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles

Demoralizer – Hit-sticking the ballcarrier wipes their zone progress

Edge Protector – Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers

Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge

Edge Threat Elite – Dominant edge rush moves and increased QB pressure

El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points

Energizer – Replenish stamina after successful skill moves

Enforcer – Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ballcarriers

Evasive – Grants steerable spin and juke moves

Extra Credit – Grants an additional mas pass rush point

Extra Pop – Perfect Hit Sticks force more fumbles

Fastbreak – Improved blocking on designed QB runs

Fearless – Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket

Flat Zone KO – Improved reactions and catch knockouts in flat zones

Fool Me Once – Gains blocking resistance faster

Form Tackler – Perfect Hit Sticks are easier to perform

Goal Line Back – Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone

Goal Line Stuff – Quikcer run sheds near the goal line

Gunslinger – Grants faster passing speed

Gutsy Scrambler – Immune to defensive pressure while on the run

High Point Deadeye – Grants perfect accuracy on high throws under 20 yards

Hot Route Master – Four additional hot routes

Inside Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on throws inside the numbers

Inside Shade – Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers

Inside Stuff – Quicker run sheds against inside run plays

Instant Rebate – Successful block sheds grant a pass rush point

Juke Box – Grants steerable juke animations

Leap Frog – Prevents fumbles while hurdling

Linchpin – Stronger blocking from all offensive linemen

Lofting Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on lob and touch throws

Lumberjack – Cut sticks guarantee tackles and add fumble chance

Lurker – Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders

Matador – Prevents dominant bull rush moves

Matchup Nightmare – Better route running and catching vs. LBs

Mid In Elite – Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers

Mid Out Elite – Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers

Mid Zone KO – Improved reactions and catch knockouts in mid zones

Mr. Big Stop – Start 3rd/4th down with half of your pass rush points

Nasty Streak – Dominant impact block wins against DBs and LBs

Natural Talent – Begin the game with blocker resistance

No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays

No-Look Deadeye – Perfect accuracy on cross-body throws up to 20 yards

On The Ball – Grants improved reactions to runoffs

One Step Ahead – Faster reactions to receiver cuts in man coverage

Out My Way – Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, and TEs

Outmatched – Better catch knockouts against RBs

Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside

Outside Shade – Faster reactions to receiver cuts outside the numbers

Pass Lead Elite – Increased throw power when leading bullet passes

Persistent – Harder to knock out of The Zone

Pick Artist – Better catching and improved stamina on INT returns

Playmaker – Immediate and precise reactions to playmaker inputs

Post Up – Dominant when engaged in double team blocks

Puller Elite – Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks

Reach Elite – Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers

Reach For It – Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled

Red Zone Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy while throwing in the red zone

Red Zone Threat – Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone

Roaming Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy while standing outside pocket

Route Apprentice – Four additional hot routes from any receiver position

Route Technician – Quicker cuts while running routes

Run Stopper – Shed attempts are free on run plays

Runoff Elite – Grants more convincing runoffs

Screen Protector – Dominant impact block wins on screen plays

Secure Protector – Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves

Secure Tackler – Higher success rate on conservative tackles

Set Feet Lead – Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet

Short In Elite – Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers

Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers

Short Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes

Sideline Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers

Slot-O-Matic – Better cuts and catching on short slot routes

Speedster – Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance

Steamroller – More resistant to tackles while moving at high speed

Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball

Swim Club – Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance

Tackle Supreme – Decreased takeout chance and better conservative tackles

Tank – Breaks hit-stick tackles

TE Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE

Tight Out – Consistent catching from TEs who beat their coverage

Tip Drill – Higher chance to catch tipped passes

Tireless Runner – Improved tackle recovery on low stamina

Under Pressure – Larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption

Unfakeable – Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves

Unpredictable – Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance

WR Apprentice – Four additional hot routes at any WR position

Zen Kicker – Slower kicking meter for all kicks over 45 yards

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms if you buy the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition drops on August 16th.