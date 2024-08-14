Madden NFL 25: All X-Factors and Superstars

Madden NFL 25 is finally here, which means players can jump in and try out all the new updates the developers at Electronic Arts have made this year. That includes a new selection of Superstar X-Factors and Superstars to learn. These players are usually the best of the best in Madden NFL 25, so knowing which players have them is key to staying ahead of the competition. It’ll help you decide which teams to use in Head-to-Head games and who to target in Franchise mode. Below, we’ve collected the full list of X-Factors and Superstars in Madden NFL 25.
Madden NFL 25 X-Factors and Superstars By Team
Chicago Bears
- WR Keenan Allen (Superstar X-Factor)
- Max Security(X-Factor)
- Outside Apprentice
- Mid Out Elite
- Slot-O-Matic
- WR D.J. Moore (Superstar)
- Mid Out Elite
- Short Out Elite
- HB D’Andre Swift (Superstar)
- Balance Beam
- Energizer
Cincinnati Bengals
- WR Ja’Marr Chase (Superstar X-Factor)
- Double Me (X-Factor)
- Runoff Elite
- Acrobat
- Mid In Elite
- Mid Out Elite
- QB Joe Burrow (Superstar X-Factor)
- Run and Gun (X-Factor)
- Sideline Deadeye
- Fearless
- Set Feet Lead
- RDE Trey Hendrickson (Superstar)
- Edge Threat
- No Outsiders
Buffalo Bills
- QB Josh Allen (Superstar X-Factor)
- Bazooka (X-Factor)
- Fastbreak
- Pass Lead Elite
- Dashing Deadeye
- Anchored Extender
- ROLB Matt Milano (Superstar X-Factor)
- Reinforcement (X-Factor)
- Out My Way
- Demoralizer
Denver Broncos
- CB Patrick Surtain II (Superstar X-Factor)
- Shutdown (X-Factor)
- Tip Drill
- Outside Shade
- Short Route KO
Cleveland Browns
- RDE Myles Garrett (Superstar X-Factor)
- Unstoppable (X-Factor)
- Strip Specialist
- El Toro
- Edge Threat
- HB Nick Chubb (Superstar X-Factor)
- Wrecking Ball (X-Factor)
- Bruiser
- Reach For It
- Balance Beam
- CB Denzel Ward (Superstar)
- Acrobat
- Deep Route KO
- TE David Njoku (Superstar)
- TE Apprentice
- Short In Elite
- WR Amari Cooper (Superstar)
- Route Technician
- Outside Apprentice
- RG Wyatt Teller (Superstar)
- Post Up
- Nasty Streak
- LDE Za’Darius Smith (Superstar)
- Out My Way
- Mr. Big Stop
- Edge Threat Elite
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WR Mike Evans (Superstar X-Factor)
- Double Me (X-Factor)
- Deep Out Elite
- Mid In Elite
- Red Zone Threat
- MLB Lavonte David (Superstar X-Factor)
- Run Stuffer (X-Factor)
- Lurker
- Deflator
- Mid Zone KO
- FS Antoine Winfield Jr. (Superstar)
- Tip Drill
- Acrobat
- LT Tristan Wirfs (Superstar)
- Secure Protector
- Natural Talent
- DT Vita Vea (Superstar)
- El Toro
- B.O.G.O
- WR Chris Godwin (Superstar)
- Slot-O-Matic
- Mid In Elite
Arizona Cardinals
- SS Budda Baker (Superstar)
- Unfakeable
- Mid Zone KO
Los Angeles Chargers
- SS Derwin James Jr. (Superstar X-Factor)
- Reinforcement (X-Factor)
- Unfakeable
- Lumberjack
- Flat Zone KO
- ROLB Khalil Mack (Superstar)
- Strip Specialist
- Edge Threat
- No Outsiders
- QB Justin Herbert (Superstar)
- Pass Lead Elite
- Sideline Deadeye
- High Point Deadeye
- LOLB Joey Bosa (Superstar)
- Swim Club
- Edge Threat
Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Patrick Mahomes (Superstar X-Factor)
- Bazooka (X-Factor)
- Hot Route Master
- Dashing Deadeye
- Red Zone Deadeye
- No-Look Deadeye
- Pass Lead Elite
- TE Travis Kelce (Superstar X-Factor)
- Double Me (X-Factor)
- Leap Frog
- Deep Out Elite
- 3rd Down Threat
- DT Chris Jones (Superstar X-Factor)
- Momentum Shift (X-Factor)
- El Toro
- Goal Line Stuff
- Under Pressure
- C Creed Humphrey (Superstar)
- Linchpin
- Natural Talent
- HB Isiah Pacheco (Superstar)
- Juke Box
- Balance Beam
Indianapolis Colts
- LG Quenton Nelson (Superstar)
- Puller Elite
- Nasty Streak
- HB Jonathan Taylor (Superstar)
- Arm Bar
- Juke Box
- Goal Line Back
- DT DeForest Buckner (Superstar)
- Under Pressure
- Inside Stuff
Washington Commanders
- DT Jonathan Allen (Superstar X-Factor)
- Momentum Shift (X-Factor)
- Reach Elite
- Run Stopper
- Inside Stuff
- WR Terry McLaurin (Superstar)
- Outside Apprentice
- Acrobat
- Deep In Elite
- HB Austin Ekeler (Superstar)
- Energizer
- Goal Line Back
- Backfield Master
Dallas Cowboys
- RDE Micah Parson (Superstar X-Factor)
- Dual Threat (X-Factor)
- Out My Way
- Secure Tackler
- Edge Threat
- WR CeeDee Lamb (Superstar X-Factor)
- YAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor)
- Outside Apprentice
- Mid Out Elite
- Short Out Elite
- RG Zack Martin (Superstar)
- Post Up
- Screen Protector
- LDE DeMarcus Lawerence (Superstar)
- Instant Rebate
- No Outsiders
- Edge Threat
- QB Dak Prescott (Superstar)
- Anchored Extender
- Gutsy Scrambler
- Inside Deadeye
- CB Trevon Diggs (Superstar)
- Pick Artist
- Acrobat
Miami Dolphins
- WR Tyreek Hill (Superstar X-Factor)
- RAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor)
- Acrobat
- Juke Box
- Short Out Elite
- CB Jalen Ramsey (Superstar X-Factor)
- Bottleneck (X-Factor)
- Acrobat
- One Step Ahead
- Bench Press
- LT Terron Armstead (Superstar)
- Secure Protector
- Edge Protector
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (Superstar)
- Fearless
- Sideline Deadeye
- WR Jaylen Waddle (Superstar)
- Short In Elite
- Mid In Elite
- HB Raheem Mostert (Superstar)
- Evasive
- Balance Beam
- SS Jordan Poyer (Superstar)
- Deep Out Zone KO
- Mid Zone KO
Philadelphia Eagles
- WR A.J. Brown (Superstar X-Factor)
- Max Security (X-Factor)
- WR Apprentice
- Runoff Elite
- Short Out Elite
- HB Saquon Barkley (Superstar X-Factor)
- First One Free (X-Factor)
- Juke Box
- Leap Frog
- Energizer
- CB Darius Slay Jr. (Superstar X-Factor)
- Shutdown (X-Factor)
- Acrobat
- Deep Route KO
- Inside Shade
- QB Jalen Hurts (Superstar X-Factor)
- Run & Gun (X-Factor)
- Juke Box
- Gunslinger
- Fastbreak
- Anchored Extender
- RT Lane Johnson (Superstar)
- Fool Me Once
- WR DeVonta Smith (Superstar)
- Runoff Elite
- Mid Out Elite
- DT Jalen Carter (Superstar)
- Reach Elite
- Unpredictable
Atlanta Falcons
- FS Jessie Bates III (Superstar X-Factor)
- Shutdown (X-Factor)
- Acrobat
- Pick Artist
- Deep In Zone KO
- RG Chris Lindstrom (Superstar)
- Fool Me Once
- Secure Protector
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (Superstar)
- Inside Shade
- Deep Route KO
- Deep Out Zone KO
- HB Bijan Robinson (Superstar)
- Juke Box
- Energizer
San Francisco 49ers
- RDE Nick Bosa (Superstar X-Factor)
- Relentless (X-Factor)
- Extra Credit
- Speedster
- Edge Threat
- MLB Fred Warner (Superstar X-Factor)
- Zone Hawk (X-Factor)
- Lurker
- Extra Pop
- Outmatched
- Mid Zone KO
- TE George Kittle (Superstar X-Factor)
- YAC Em’ Up(X-Factor)
- Route Apprentice
- Short Out Elite
- Short In Elite
- HB Christian McCaffery (Superstar X-Factor)
- Ankle Breaker (X-Factor)
- Evasive.
- Leap Frog
- Playmaker
- Backfield Master
- WR Deebo Samuel (Superstar X-Factor)
- YAC Em’ Up(X-Factor)
- Mid Out Elite
- Slot-O-Matic
- Mid In Elite
- LT Trent Williams (Superstar)
- All Day
- Post Up
- Edge Protector
- Nasty Streak
- WR Brandon Aiyuk (Superstar)
- Mid In Elite
- Deep In Elite
- FB Kyle Juszczyk (Superstar)
- Mid Out Elite
- Matchup Nightmare
- QB Brock Purdy (Superstar)
- Gutsy Scrambler
- Inside Deadeye
New York Giants
- DT Dexter Lawrence II (Superstar X-Factor)
- Blitz (X-Factor)
- El Toro
- Unpredictable
- Inside Stuff
- ROBL Brian Burns (Superstar)
- Speedster
- Strip Specialist
Jacksonville Jaguars
- LOLB Josh Hines-Allen (Superstar X-Factor)
- Unstoppable Force (X-Factor).
- Strip Specialist
- Unpredictable
- Edge Threat
- RG Brandon Scherff (Superstar)
- Post Up
- Matador
- QB Trevor Lawrence (Superstar)
- Gunslinger
- Gutsy Gambler
- TE Evan Engram (Superstar)
- TE Apprentice
- Mid Out Elite
- HB Travis Etienne Jr. (Superstar)
- Juke Box
- Backfield Master
- MLB Foyesade Oluokun (Superstar)
- Tackle Supreme
- Flat Zone KO
- Form Tackler
New York Jets
- CB Sauce Gardner (Superstar X-Factor)
- Shutdown (X-Factor)
- Acrobat
- Inside Shade
- Deep Out Zone KO
- DT Quinnen Williams (Superstar)
- El Toro
- Unpredictable
- QB Aaron Rodgers (Superstar)
- Gunslinger
- Roaming Deadeye
- Pass Lead Elite
- HB Breece Hall (Superstar)
- Evasive
- Backfield Master
- LT Tyron Smith (Superstar)
- All Day
- Edge Protector
- WR Mike Williams (Superstar)
- Outside Apprentice
- Deep Out Elite
- RDE Haason Reddick (Superstar)
- Strip Specialist
- Edge Threat
- No Outsiders
Detroit Lions
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Superstar X-Factor)
- Double Me (X-Factor).
- Acrobat
- Short Out Elite
- RT Penei Sewell (Superstar)
- Natural Talent
- Screen Protector
- C Frank Ragnow (Superstar)
- Linchipin
- All Day
- TE Sam Laporta (Superstar)
- Mid In Elite
- RDE Aidan Hutchinson (Superstar)
- B.O.G.O.
- Edge Threat
Green Bay Packers
- CB Jaire Alexander (Superstar X-Factor)
- Shutdown (X-Factor)
- Acrobat
- Short Route KO
- Outside Shade
- LOLB Rashan Gary (Superstar)
- Swim Club
- No Outsiders
- HB Josh Jacobs (Superstar)
- Backlash
- Closer
- Backfield Master
- DT Kenny Clark (Superstar)
- Unpredictable
- Inside Stuff
Carolina Panthers
- RDE Derrick Brown (Superstar)
- Swim Club
- Unpredictable
New England Patriots
- LOLB Matthew Judon (Superstar)
- Demoralizer
- Edge Threat
Las Vegas Raiders
- WR Davante Adams (Superstar X-Factor)
- Double Me (X-Factor)
- Route Technician
- Outside Apprentice
- Acrobat
- Red Zone Threat
- LOLB Maxx Crosby (Superstar X-Factor)
- Relentless (X-Factor)
- Swim Club
- No Outsiders
- Edge Threat Elite
Los Angeles Rams
- CB Tre’Davious White (Superstar X-Factor)
- Shutdown (X-Factor)
- Pick Artist
- Acrobat
- Deep Out Zone KO
- WR Cooper Kupp (Superstar X-Factor)
- RAC Em’ Up (X-Factor)
- Persistent
- Red Zone Threat
- Slot-O-Matic
- Deep In Elite
- HB Kyren Williams (Superstar)
- Bruiser
- Tireless Runner
- WR Puka Nacua (Superstar)
- Short Out Elite
- MId In Elite
Baltimore Ravens
- TE Mark Andrews (Superstar X-Factor)
- YAC Em’ Up (X-Factor)
- TE Apprentice
- Mid In Elite
- Matchup Nightmare
- MLB Roquan Smith (Superstar X-Factor)
- Reinforcement (X-Factor)
- Deflator
- Tackle Supreme
- Mid Zone KO
- QB Lamar Jackson (Superstar X-Factor)
- Truzz. (X-Factor)
- Juke Box
- Tight Out
- Fastbreak
- HB Derrick Henry (Superstar X-Factor)
- Freight Train. (X-Factor)
- Arm Bar
- Tank
- Backlash
- Steamroller
- SS Kyle Hamilton (Superstar X-Factor)
- Reinforcement (X-Factor)
- Mid Zone KO
- Flat Zone KO
- CB Marlon Humphrey (Superstar)
- Short Route KO
- Deep Route KO
- Inside Shade
- K Justin Tucker (Superstar)
- Zen Kicker
- Clutch Kicker
- LT Ronnie Stanley (Superstar)
- Secure Protector
- Edge Protector
New Orleans Saints
- MLB Demario Davis (Superstar X-Factor)
- Reinforcement (X-Factor)
- Out My Way
- Secure Tackler
- Outmatched
- CB Marshon Lattimore (Superstar X-Factor)
- Shutdown (X-Factor)
- Bench Press
- On the Ball
- Deep Out Zone KO
- RDE Chase Young (Superstar)
- Speedster
- Adrenaline Rush
- No Outsiders
Seattle Seahawks
- WR D.K. Metcalf (Superstar X-Factor)
- Double Me (X-Factor)
- Outside Apprentice
- Deep Out Elite
- Red Zone Threat
- HB Kenneth Walker III (Superstar)
- Arm Bar
- Matchup Nightmare
Pittsburgh Steelers
- LOLB T.J. Watt (Superstar X-Factor)
- Unstoppable Force (X-Factor)
- Strip Specialist
- No Outsiders
- Edge Threat
- RDE Cameron Heyward (Superstar X-Factor)
- Fearmonger (X-Factor)
- Unpredictable
- El Toro
- Inside Stuff
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Superstar)
- Pick Artist
- Tip Drill
- Deep Out Zone KO
Houston Texans
- WR Stefon Diggs (Superstar X-Factor)
- RAC ‘Em Up (X-Factor)
- Juke Box
- Acrobat
- Deep In Elite
- LT Laremy Tunsil (Superstar)
- Secure Protector
- Screen Protector
- WR Nico Collins (Superstar)
- Mid In Elite
- Deep In Elite
- QB C.J. Stroud (Superstar)
- Lofting Deadeye
- Inside Deadeye
- Fearless
- RDE Danieller Hunter (Superstar)
- Reach Elite
- Speedster
Tennessee Titans
- RDE Jeffrey Simmons (Superstar)
- El Toro
- Run Stopper
Minnesota Vikings
- WR Justin Jefferson (Superstar X-Factor)
- Double Me. (X-Factor)
- Outside Apprentice
- Route Technician
- Short In Elite
- Deep Out Elite
- SS Harrison Smith (Superstar)
- Enforcer
- Flat Zone KO
- Deep in Zone KO
- HB Aaron Jones (Superstar)
- Juke Box
- Reach For It
- TE T.J. Hockenson (Superstar)
- Mid In Elite
- Short In Elite
All Madden NFL 25 X-Factors and Superstars Explained
While the list above helps you know which player has which abilities, you need to know what each ability does. Below, you’ll find the full list of X-Factors and Superstar Abilities:
X-Factors
- Ankle Breaker – High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch
- Bazooka – Max Throwing distance increased
- Blitz – On field blockers have their resistance bars wiped
- Bottleneck – Dominantly win man press attempts
- Double Me – Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage
- Dual Threat – Higher chance to defeat pass blocks and disrupt catches
- Fearmonger – Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker
- First One Free – High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle
- Freight Train – Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt
- Max Security – High success rate on possession catches
- Momentum Shift – On field opponents have their zone progress wiped
- RAC ‘Em Up – Wins RAC catches
- Reinforcement – Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
- Relentless – Rush moves no longer cost points
- Run & Gun – Grants perfect passing while on the run
- Run Stuffer – Block shedding is more effective vs. run plays
- Shutdown – Tighter coverage and more INTs on contested catches
- Truzz – Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle
- Unstoppable Force – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding
- Wrecking Ball – High success rate on trucks and stiff arms
- YAC ‘Em Up – Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle
- Zone Hawk – More INTs in zone coverage
Superstar Abilities
- 3rd Down Threat – Better 3rd down mid-range catching vs. single coverage
- Acrobat – Diving catches and swats
- Adrenaline Rush – Sacks restore all pass rush attempts
- All Day – Better protection against frequent shed attempts
- Anchored Extender – Higher chance to break the first sack by a blitzing DB
- Arm Bar – More powerful stiff arm animations
- B.O.G.O. – Grants a free pass rush move after spending a point
- Backfield Master – More hot routes and improved catching from the backfield
- Backlash – More tackler fatigue on non-conservative tackles
- Balance Beam – Reduced stumbles and faster broken tackle recovery
- Bench Press – Press wins fatigue the receiver
- Bruiser – More powerful truck and stiff arm animations
- Closer – Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half
- Clutch Kicker – Immunity to the “Ice the Kicker” effect
- Dashing Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards
- Deep In Elite – Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers
- Deep In Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep insides zones
- Deep Out Elite – Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers
- Deep Out Zone KO – Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones
- Deep Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes
- Deflator – More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles
- Demoralizer – Hit-sticking the ballcarrier wipes their zone progress
- Edge Protector – Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers
- Edge Threat – Dominant pass rush moves from the edge
- Edge Threat Elite – Dominant edge rush moves and increased QB pressure
- El Toro – Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points
- Energizer – Replenish stamina after successful skill moves
- Enforcer – Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ballcarriers
- Evasive – Grants steerable spin and juke moves
- Extra Credit – Grants an additional mas pass rush point
- Extra Pop – Perfect Hit Sticks force more fumbles
- Fastbreak – Improved blocking on designed QB runs
- Fearless – Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket
- Flat Zone KO – Improved reactions and catch knockouts in flat zones
- Fool Me Once – Gains blocking resistance faster
- Form Tackler – Perfect Hit Sticks are easier to perform
- Goal Line Back – Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone
- Goal Line Stuff – Quikcer run sheds near the goal line
- Gunslinger – Grants faster passing speed
- Gutsy Scrambler – Immune to defensive pressure while on the run
- High Point Deadeye – Grants perfect accuracy on high throws under 20 yards
- Hot Route Master – Four additional hot routes
- Inside Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on throws inside the numbers
- Inside Shade – Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers
- Inside Stuff – Quicker run sheds against inside run plays
- Instant Rebate – Successful block sheds grant a pass rush point
- Juke Box – Grants steerable juke animations
- Leap Frog – Prevents fumbles while hurdling
- Linchpin – Stronger blocking from all offensive linemen
- Lofting Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on lob and touch throws
- Lumberjack – Cut sticks guarantee tackles and add fumble chance
- Lurker – Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders
- Matador – Prevents dominant bull rush moves
- Matchup Nightmare – Better route running and catching vs. LBs
- Mid In Elite – Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers
- Mid Out Elite – Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers
- Mid Zone KO – Improved reactions and catch knockouts in mid zones
- Mr. Big Stop – Start 3rd/4th down with half of your pass rush points
- Nasty Streak – Dominant impact block wins against DBs and LBs
- Natural Talent – Begin the game with blocker resistance
- No Outsiders – Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays
- No-Look Deadeye – Perfect accuracy on cross-body throws up to 20 yards
- On The Ball – Grants improved reactions to runoffs
- One Step Ahead – Faster reactions to receiver cuts in man coverage
- Out My Way – Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, and TEs
- Outmatched – Better catch knockouts against RBs
- Outside Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up outside
- Outside Shade – Faster reactions to receiver cuts outside the numbers
- Pass Lead Elite – Increased throw power when leading bullet passes
- Persistent – Harder to knock out of The Zone
- Pick Artist – Better catching and improved stamina on INT returns
- Playmaker – Immediate and precise reactions to playmaker inputs
- Post Up – Dominant when engaged in double team blocks
- Puller Elite – Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks
- Reach Elite – Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers
- Reach For It – Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled
- Red Zone Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy while throwing in the red zone
- Red Zone Threat – Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone
- Roaming Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy while standing outside pocket
- Route Apprentice – Four additional hot routes from any receiver position
- Route Technician – Quicker cuts while running routes
- Run Stopper – Shed attempts are free on run plays
- Runoff Elite – Grants more convincing runoffs
- Screen Protector – Dominant impact block wins on screen plays
- Secure Protector – Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves
- Secure Tackler – Higher success rate on conservative tackles
- Set Feet Lead – Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet
- Short In Elite – Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers
- Short Out Elite – Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers
- Short Route KO – Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes
- Sideline Deadeye – Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers
- Slot-O-Matic – Better cuts and catching on short slot routes
- Speedster – Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance
- Steamroller – More resistant to tackles while moving at high speed
- Strip Specialist – Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball
- Swim Club – Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance
- Tackle Supreme – Decreased takeout chance and better conservative tackles
- Tank – Breaks hit-stick tackles
- TE Apprentice – Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE
- Tight Out – Consistent catching from TEs who beat their coverage
- Tip Drill – Higher chance to catch tipped passes
- Tireless Runner – Improved tackle recovery on low stamina
- Under Pressure – Larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption
- Unfakeable – Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves
- Unpredictable – Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance
- WR Apprentice – Four additional hot routes at any WR position
- Zen Kicker – Slower kicking meter for all kicks over 45 yards
Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms if you buy the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition drops on August 16th.