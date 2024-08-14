Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Defensive Backs

Modern football has made passing the ball the most important thing a team can do. If you want to slow that down in Madden NFL 25, one of the best things you can do on defense is fill your defensive backfield with speed. Having guys who can keep up with the fastest wideouts in the NFL will let you keep even the best offenses in check. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest defensive backs in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to put the opposing quarterbacks on their keisters.
Fastest Defensive Backs in Madden 25
Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than pure speed. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Kalon Barnes might be one of the fastest players in Madden NFL 25, but his other stats make him less useful than you’d like. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating and speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. We’re also only including players with a 70+ overall rating so you won’t see Barnes on this ranking. Players under 70 just aren’t good enough to be serious targets at the start of a franchise save for most. Here’s the list:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- CB Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks) – 97 Speed, 87 Agility, 86 OVR
- CB DJ Turner II (Cincinnati Bengals) – 96 Speed, 92 Agility, 75 OVR
- CB Jakorian Bennett (Las Vegas Raiders) – 96 Speed, 89 Agility, 71 OVR
- CB Nate Wiggins (Baltimore Ravens) – 96 Speed, 92 Agility, 75 OVR
- CB Caleb Farley (Tennessee Titans) – 95 Speed, 92 Agility, 74 OVR
- CB Eric Stokes (Green Bay Packers) – 95 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 92 OVR
- CB Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints) – 94 Speed, 81 Agility, 74 OVR
- CB Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) – 94 Speed, 95 Agility, 90 OVR
- CB Deonte Banks (New York Giants) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 77 OVR
- CB Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 94 Speed, 93 Agility, 79 OVR
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (Washington Commanders) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 75 OVR
- CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 79 OVR
- CB Kelee Ringo (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 84 Agility, 74 OVR
- CB Quinyon Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 76 OVR
- CB Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 91 Agility, 97 OVR
- CB Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) – 93 Speed, 90 Agility, 95 OVR
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) – 93 Speed, 94 Agility, 88 OVR
- CB Greg Newsome II (Cleveland Browns) – 93 Speed, 92 Agility, 85 OVR
- CB Christian Gonzalez (New England Patriots) – 93 Speed, 92 Agility, 80 OVR
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 79 OVR
- CB Michael Carter II (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 87 Agility, 79 OVR
- FS Daxton Hill (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 96 Agility, 75 OVR
- CB Kader Kohou (Miami Dolphins) – 93 Speed, 80 Agility, 76 OVR
- SS Ashtyn Davis (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 89 Agility, 74 OVR
Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.