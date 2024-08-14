Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Defensive Backs

Modern football has made passing the ball the most important thing a team can do. If you want to slow that down in Madden NFL 25, one of the best things you can do on defense is fill your defensive backfield with speed. Having guys who can keep up with the fastest wideouts in the NFL will let you keep even the best offenses in check. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest defensive backs in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to put the opposing quarterbacks on their keisters.

Fastest Defensive Backs in Madden 25

Micah Parsons in Madden NFL 25.

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than pure speed. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Kalon Barnes might be one of the fastest players in Madden NFL 25, but his other stats make him less useful than you’d like. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating and speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. We’re also only including players with a 70+ overall rating so you won’t see Barnes on this ranking. Players under 70 just aren’t good enough to be serious targets at the start of a franchise save for most. Here’s the list:

CB Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks) – 97 Speed, 87 Agility, 86 OVR CB DJ Turner II (Cincinnati Bengals) – 96 Speed, 92 Agility, 75 OVR CB Jakorian Bennett (Las Vegas Raiders) – 96 Speed, 89 Agility, 71 OVR CB Nate Wiggins (Baltimore Ravens) – 96 Speed, 92 Agility, 75 OVR CB Caleb Farley (Tennessee Titans) – 95 Speed, 92 Agility, 74 OVR CB Eric Stokes (Green Bay Packers) – 95 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR CB L’Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 92 OVR CB Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints) – 94 Speed, 81 Agility, 74 OVR CB Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) – 94 Speed, 95 Agility, 90 OVR CB Deonte Banks (New York Giants) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 77 OVR CB Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 94 Speed, 93 Agility, 79 OVR CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (Washington Commanders) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 75 OVR CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 79 OVR CB Kelee Ringo (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 84 Agility, 74 OVR CB Quinyon Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 76 OVR CB Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 91 Agility, 97 OVR CB Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) – 93 Speed, 90 Agility, 95 OVR CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) – 93 Speed, 94 Agility, 88 OVR CB Greg Newsome II (Cleveland Browns) – 93 Speed, 92 Agility, 85 OVR CB Christian Gonzalez (New England Patriots) – 93 Speed, 92 Agility, 80 OVR CB Cam Taylor-Britt (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 79 OVR CB Michael Carter II (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 87 Agility, 79 OVR FS Daxton Hill (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 96 Agility, 75 OVR

CB Kader Kohou (Miami Dolphins) – 93 Speed, 80 Agility, 76 OVR SS Ashtyn Davis (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 89 Agility, 74 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.