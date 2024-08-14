Gaming

Madden NFL 25: Top 25 Fastest Defensive Backs

Keep the offense in front of you with these pacey DBs in Madden NFL 25.

Modern football has made passing the ball the most important thing a team can do. If you want to slow that down in Madden NFL 25, one of the best things you can do on defense is fill your defensive backfield with speed. Having guys who can keep up with the fastest wideouts in the NFL will let you keep even the best offenses in check. Below, we’ve collected the list of the Top 25 fastest defensive backs in Madden NFL 25. Using them in Franchise, Ultimate Team, or Head to Head will give you more than enough speed to put the opposing quarterbacks on their keisters.

Fastest Defensive Backs in Madden 25

Before getting to the list, it’s important to note that some of these players aren’t going to bring much more to the table than pure speed. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Kalon Barnes might be one of the fastest players in Madden NFL 25, but his other stats make him less useful than you’d like. To help you out, we’ll include each player’s overall rating and speed so you can better judge who fits your needs. We’re also only including players with a 70+ overall rating so you won’t see Barnes on this ranking. Players under 70 just aren’t good enough to be serious targets at the start of a franchise save for most. Here’s the list:

  1. CB Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks) – 97 Speed, 87 Agility, 86 OVR
  2. CB DJ Turner II (Cincinnati Bengals) – 96 Speed, 92 Agility, 75 OVR
  3. CB Jakorian Bennett (Las Vegas Raiders) – 96 Speed, 89 Agility, 71 OVR
  4. CB Nate Wiggins (Baltimore Ravens) – 96 Speed, 92 Agility, 75 OVR
  5. CB Caleb Farley (Tennessee Titans) – 95 Speed, 92 Agility, 74 OVR
  6. CB Eric Stokes (Green Bay Packers) – 95 Speed, 85 Agility, 76 OVR
  7. CB L’Jarius Sneed (Tennessee Titans) – 95 Speed, 88 Agility, 92 OVR
  8. CB Alontae Taylor (New Orleans Saints) – 94 Speed, 81 Agility, 74 OVR
  9. CB Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns) – 94 Speed, 95 Agility, 90 OVR
  10. CB Deonte Banks (New York Giants) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 77 OVR
  11. CB Donte Jackson (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 94 Speed, 93 Agility, 79 OVR
  12. CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (Washington Commanders) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 75 OVR
  13. CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 89 Agility, 79 OVR
  14. CB Kelee Ringo (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 84 Agility, 74 OVR
  15. CB Quinyon Mitchell (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 Speed, 90 Agility, 76 OVR
  16. CB Sauce Gardner (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 91 Agility, 97 OVR
  17. CB Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) – 93 Speed, 90 Agility, 95 OVR
  18. CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans) – 93 Speed, 94 Agility, 88 OVR
  19. CB Greg Newsome II (Cleveland Browns) – 93 Speed, 92 Agility, 85 OVR
  20. CB Christian Gonzalez (New England Patriots) – 93 Speed, 92 Agility, 80 OVR
  21. CB Cam Taylor-Britt (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 86 Agility, 79 OVR
  22. CB Michael Carter II (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 87 Agility, 79 OVR
  23. FS Daxton Hill (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 96 Agility, 75 OVR
  24. CB Kader Kohou (Miami Dolphins) – 93 Speed, 80 Agility, 76 OVR
  25. SS Ashtyn Davis (New York Jets) – 93 Speed, 89 Agility, 74 OVR

Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.     

