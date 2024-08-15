Madden NFL 25: Best Offensive Playbooks

Every time a new Madden launches, players immediately look for ways to separate themselves from their opponents. Of course, one of the big ways is by finding the best players and teams, but the best way to surprise your opponent is by using a good offensive playbook. In Madden NFL 25, you have several great playbook options, but a few set themselves apart due to their creativity and meta formations. Below, we’ve compiled a list of our preferred playbooks for a few different playstyles in Madden NFL 25. Depending on the type of team you’re using, you can switch things up and keep your opponents guessing.

Best Offensive Playbooks in Madden 25

Lamar Jackson in Madden NFL 25.

Keep in mind that, depending on your personnel, some playbooks might not suit you. For example, if your team has a great running back like Derrick Henry, you should consider tailoring your playbook to his strengths and not pick a pass-happy scheme. With that in mind, the list below notes which types of teams work best with each playbook. Here’s the list of best playbooks in Madden NFL 25:

Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins playbook is going to be a fan-favorite this year because of how hard its new “Cheat” plays are to read. Especially early in the season, this playbook is going to come out a lot until players get used to handling some of the hard-to-read formations. However, you’ll want to have dynamic playmakers at your skill positions. The more speed, the better.

– The Dolphins playbook is going to be a fan-favorite this year because of how hard its new “Cheat” plays are to read. Especially early in the season, this playbook is going to come out a lot until players get used to handling some of the hard-to-read formations. However, you’ll want to have dynamic playmakers at your skill positions. The more speed, the better. Cincinnati Bengals – This is the go-to playbook for teams that want to pass all over the field. Using all of its Shotgun and Singleback formations, you can easily target vulnerabilities in the defense. Many players like to start out of the Bunch X Nasty formation and build their gameplan from there. It’s one of the more meta formations in Madden NFL 25 because of all the routes it gives you access to.

– This is the go-to playbook for teams that want to pass all over the field. Using all of its Shotgun and Singleback formations, you can easily target vulnerabilities in the defense. Many players like to start out of the Bunch X Nasty formation and build their gameplan from there. It’s one of the more meta formations in Madden NFL 25 because of all the routes it gives you access to. San Francisco 49ers – The 49ers playbook is great if you want to have the flexibility of running the option. That means you’ll want a mobile quarterback, who also does well with shorter throws. That lets you quickly target wideouts if you notice a hole in the defense. This playbook does require you to be comfortable making decisions on the fly or you’re going to struggle against disciplined teams.

– The 49ers playbook is great if you want to have the flexibility of running the option. That means you’ll want a mobile quarterback, who also does well with shorter throws. That lets you quickly target wideouts if you notice a hole in the defense. This playbook does require you to be comfortable making decisions on the fly or you’re going to struggle against disciplined teams. New England Patriots – The Patriots have a playbook that’s well-suited to starting players. This one does well running or passing and brings several meta formations. However, that ease of use means that your playcalling will be relatively vanilla, so you might move on to something else as you get better at Madden 25.

It’s also worth noting that you can create your own custom playbook from the Creation Center menu. If you want to use a relatively vanilla playbook and add some of the Dolphins’ more creative plays, you can do so. At the end of the day, that’s probably the option because you can tailor it to your exact specifications.

Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms if you buy the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition drops on August 16th.