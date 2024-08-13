Madden NFL 25 Players Find “Hidden” Music Featuring Franchise Classics

Madden NFL 25 is finally here for players who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition. Everyone else will have to wait until August 16th, but the early adopters have been jumping into Madden NFL 25 to check out everything new with the long-running franchise. We know the team at Electronic Arts has made some important updates to fan-favorite modes like Franchise and Superstar, while also implementing several potentially massive gameplay updates. However, some players and content creators noticed something that seems small but is a great addition for anyone planning to play Madden NFL 25 for the long haul. EA has “hidden” several classic songs from the franchise’s history in Madden 25. If you know what to do, you can turn all the old and new songs on relatively easily.

Madden YouTuber Eric Ray was one of the first people to spot the “hidden” music. He posted a short clip on Twitter showing off all the tracks. These songs actually play during gameplay at various stadiums, so you’ll hear them in-game whether you turn them or not. However, if you want to listen to them while browsing menus, you need to head into the EA Music menu, scroll down, and turn them on. Here’s the full list of “hidden” songs in Madden NFL 25:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You Can Get It” – Arkells, K. Flay

“Paty Hard” – Andrew W.K.

“0 to 100/The Catch Up” – Drake

“Turn It Up Like (Stand in the Fire)” – Nothing More

“My Songs Known What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)” – Fall Out Boy

“American Idiot” – Green Day

“Holiday” – Turnstile

“Tick Tick Boom” – The Hives

“HeavyDirtySoul” – Twenty One Pilots

“Bright Side” – Unroyal

“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” – Busta Rhymes

“Heavy Water “- Dirty Head ft. Common Kings

“Tell Me What You Want” – Flo Milli

“Gimme That Boom” – Skindred

“Thank God” – Travis Scott

“No One Knows” – Queens of the Stone Age

“In Da Club” – 50 Cent

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” – DMX

“Out of My Head” – Fangclub

“Lovin On Me” – Jack Harlow

“Say My Grace” – Offset (ft. Travis Scott)

“Boom” – P.O.D.

“Out of the Black” – Royal Blood

“Let’s Go (Remix)” – Key Glock and Young Dolph

“Bring Em Out” – T.I.

“Ballin’ – Mustard” – Roddy Ricch

“Get In With Me” – BossMan DLow

“What Would You Do?” – Tucker Wetmore

“Poor Thing!” – Rat Park

“Bounce” – RDGLDGRN

“Don’t Play With It (Remix)” – Lola Brooke ft. Latto, Yung Miami

“Tidal Wave” – Sueco

“Running in Circles” – Dead Poet Society

Of course, you can only turn on some of these songs and curate your own playlist. If you want to listen to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” on repeat, that’s your prerogative. Either way, it’s nice for EA to give players the option. Madden NFL 25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms if you buy the Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition drops on August 16th.