Mafia II: Definitive Edition Is Apparently Releasing in a Few Days

Mafia II: Definitive Edition's release date is apparently closer than we thought. Much, much closer. Following the release date leak of the upcoming Mafia remake, the release date of Mafia II remaster has leaked. And the leak comes way of the same place that leaked the release date of the Mafia remake: the Microsoft Store.

According to a listing over on the Microsoft Store -- which has since been pulled -- the remaster will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 19, which is this coming Tuesday. The listing also reveals the following product description:

"Part two of the Mafia crime saga—1940s to 50s Empire Bay, New York. Remastered in stunning HD detail, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status, and consequence."

Further, the listing also notes that all owners of the game will unlock Vito's Leather Jacket and Car in both Mafia: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition. Speaking of Mafia III, there's currently no word -- official or leaked -- on when its remaster will release, but it will presumably be on May 19 as well.

Of course, everything within the listing should be taken with a grain of salt until it comes officially from 2K, but it's a pretty safe bet to assume all of the information contained within an official Microsoft Store listing is legit.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches this coming week. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports, but you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Play a Mob Movie – Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia.

Lost Heaven, Illinois – Recreated 1930s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, and cars and culture to see, hear, and interact with.

Remade Classic – Faithfully recreated, with an expanded story, gameplay, and original score. This is the Mafia you remembered and much more.

