Magic: The Gathering Arena Reveals Full Historic Anthology III Setlist

Magic: The Gathering Arena's exclusive Historic format continues to evolve with the upcoming release of Historic Anthology III. Historic is the MTG Arena format where every card available on the digital format is legal, even those that have rotated out of the current Standard. But Wizards of the Coast wants Historic to be more than "Standard Plus." And so, they release Historic Anthology sets comprised of specially curated older Magic cards to keep the format interesting. This week, Wizards of the Coast revealed the full setlist for the third such Historic Anthology set. Keep reading to see everything that'll be added to Magic Arena as part of the new set.

Another exciting development for the Historic format is that the same day that Historic Anthology arrives in Magic: The Gathering Arena he digital game will add a permanent Historic format ranked queue. Up until now, the Historic format has only been available for ranked play during the second half of a new set release season. The format has proven popular enough that Arena is going to make it a permanent fixture of the digital game.

What do you think of the new cards coming in Historic Anthology III? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. The anthology releases on May 21st.