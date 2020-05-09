Magic: The Gathering Arena Reveals Full Historic Anthology III Setlist

Magic: The Gathering Arena's exclusive Historic format continues to evolve with the upcoming release of Historic Anthology III. Historic is the MTG Arena format where every card available on the digital format is legal, even those that have rotated out of the current Standard. But Wizards of the Coast wants Historic to be more than "Standard Plus." And so, they release Historic Anthology sets comprised of specially curated older Magic cards to keep the format interesting. This week, Wizards of the Coast revealed the full setlist for the third such Historic Anthology set. Keep reading to see everything that'll be added to Magic Arena as part of the new set.

Another exciting development for the Historic format is that the same day that Historic Anthology arrives in Magic: The Gathering Arena he digital game will add a permanent Historic format ranked queue. Up until now, the Historic format has only been available for ranked play during the second half of a new set release season. The format has proven popular enough that Arena is going to make it a permanent fixture of the digital game.

What do you think of the new cards coming in Historic Anthology III? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. The anthology releases on May 21st.

Akroma’s Memorial

Akroma’s Memorial
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Ancient Ziggurat

Ancient Ziggurat
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Body Double

Body Double
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Chainer’s Edict

Chainer’s Edict
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Devil’s Play

Devil’s Play
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Enchantress's Presence

Enchantress's Presence
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Gempalm Incinerator

Gempalm Incinerator
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Gempalm Polluter

Gempalm Polluter
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Honden of Cleansing Fire

Honden of Cleansing Fire
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Honden of Infinite Rage

Honden of Infinite Rage
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Honden of Life's Web

Honden of Life's Web
(Photo: Honden of Life's Web)

Honden of Night's Reach

Honden of Night's Reach
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Honden of Seeing Winds

Honden of Seeing Winds
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Krosan Tusker

Krosan Tusker
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Maze’s End

Maze’s End
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Mirari’s Wake

Mirari’s Wake
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Momentary Blink

Momentary Blink
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Phyrexian Obliterator

Phyrexian Obliterator
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Ratchet Bomb

Ratchet Bomb
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Roar of the Wurm

Roar of the Wurm
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Silent Departure

Silent Departure
(Photo: Silent Departure)

Swan Song

Swan Song
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Tectonic Reformation

Tectonic Reformation
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Tempered Steel

Tempered Steel
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Timely Reinforcements

Timely Reinforcements
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger

Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Unburial Rites

Unburial Rites
(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

