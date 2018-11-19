Gaming

10,000 ‘Magic the Gathering’ Cards Get Spilled In a House, and Twitter Responds

Imagine getting rid of a whole bunch of cards for a game that you don’t play anymore, and getting some sort of universal sign that, well, maybe you shouldn’t get rid of them right away.

That’s kind of what John Markisch, a player rating and roster editor for the NBA 2K team, went through, and he recently posted the results on Twitter — which has come with a number of resounding reactions.

See, John attempted to carry 10,000 Magic the Gathering cards out of his house since he didn’t play the game anymore. However, the bag ended up breaking and the cards dumped everywhere. As a result, well, you can see what happened in the photo below:

The picture has gotten over a thousand likes easily, along with a number of shares within the Magic community. But let’s get to those fun reactions that followed:

But some players also suggested that, instead of throwing the cards away — or maybe eBay — that John instead donate them to others.

Markisch hasn’t noted what he’s done with the cards — or if they’re still lying on the ground — but here’s hoping they find a good home. After all, why let good cards go to waste?

