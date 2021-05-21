Magic: The Gathering Previews New Dungeons & Dragons Cards With Drizzt and Lolth

Wizards of the Coast has previewed three more cards from its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons crossover card set. As part of Dungeons & Dragons summer-wide celebration of Drizzt Do’Urden, the iconic drow ranger made famous by a series of novels written by R.A. Salvatore, Wizards of the Coast released previews for three cards from its upcoming “Adventures in the Forgotten Realms” set. All three cards have ties to Drizzt in some way. In addition to Drizzt’s actual card (a rare Green/White creature card with multiple abilities), Wizards also showed off previews of the evil spider goddess Lolth and Drizzt’s longtime companion Bruenor Battlehammer. Bruenor will be an uncommon card, while Lolth will be a Mythic rare Planeswalker card. You can check out previews of all three cards below.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

As expected, the cards all have abilities tied closely to their associated lore. Drizzt automatically summons his panther Guenhwyvar when summoned to the battlefield and has the ability “Double strike,” which makes sense as he carries swords. Bruenor, as a dwarf and craftsman, causes creatures to become more powerful when they have Equipment attached to their cards and can allow players to equip Equipment for free once per turn. Lolth has multiple abilities, including the ability to summon Spiders to the battlefield and gain an ability that causes opponents to automatically lose a minimum of 8 life per turn whenever they take any combat damage.

All three cards will also have multiple variants. Both Drizzt and Bruenor will have “classic rulebook” variants featuring line art drawings on a parchment backdrop, while Lolth will have a full art variant card.

The “Adventures in the Forgotten Realms” set is the first time Dungeons & Dragons has crossed into the Magic: The Gathering card game. The set will feature iconic spells and characters from the Forgotten Realms, the most popular of Dungeons & Dragons‘ campaign settings. It’s unclear whether the crossover will impact the wider Magic: The Gathering storyline or if this is a standalone set focused only on the Forgotten Realms. The set will be released in July and replaces the standard “Core” set typically released in the summer.