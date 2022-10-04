Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed Are Coming to Magic: The Gathering

Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed are heading to Magic: The Gahtering. Wizards of the Coast president Cynthia Williams revealed that these gaming franchises would be featured in upcoming Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond products during Hasbro's Investor Day presentation on Tuesday. This news follows the recent announcement that Doctor Who will be coming to Magic: The Gathering. Previous Universes Beyond sets have included The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Fornite, and Street Fighter. Warhammer 40,0000 Commander Decks are on the way, and a full The Lord of the Rings set for Magic: The Gathering is coming in 2023. During PulseCon over the weekend, Wizards of the Coast also revealed that cards featuring characters from Tranformers will appear in the upcoming Brothers War set.

Wizards of the Coast did not reveal any further details on the Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed products. It's unclear what form they'll take or if they will be legal in organized Magic: The Gathering play. These details have varied from product to product thus far in Wizards' handling of Universes Beyond releases.

Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed are both massive franchises with plenty of games and characters to choose from in bringing the properties to Magic: The Gathering. Wizards of the Coast made a point of saying that the upcoming Doctor Who set will feature every Doctor and elements of Doctor Who mythology that haven't been revealed to the public yet, pertaining to the upcoming 60th Anniversary season. Considering that, it's likely the Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed releases will dive deep into each property's lore.

Magic: The Gathering began celebrating its 30th Anniversary with the recent release of the Dominaria United expansion set. The set brings Magic: The Gathering back to its original setting, the plane of Dominaria, where much of its lore was established. Its next set is The Brothers War, which revisits the original conflict chronicled by Magic: The Gathering's earliest sets that introduced the threat of the mechanical beings called the Phyrexians. That threat returns, seeking to conquer all known planes, in the March of the Machines set, followed by March of the Machines: Aftermath. Other upcoming sets include returns to the fairytale plane of Eldraine and the adventure plane of Ixalan.

What do you think of Final Fantasy and Assassin's Creed coming to Magic: The Gathering? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section.