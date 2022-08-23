Magic: The Gathering Dominaria United Exclusive Preview: Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief

Magic: The Gathering's latest and greatest expansion set, Dominaria United, is set to release in early September. First on Magic: The Gathering Arena on September 1st with the full release scheduled for September 9th. And as ComicBook.com's exclusive preview from Dominaria United can reveal, the Legendary Creature named Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief will come with it.

Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief costs GU to cast, or one blue mana and one green mana if that shorthand is not familiar to you. It is a Rare 2/1 Faerie Rogue and Legendary Creature. Notably, it has Flying and the ability to copy spells that target a single creature other than Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief. If copied, the copy always targets Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief. You can check out what the Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief card from Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United looks like for yourself below:

As evidenced in the above image, Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief will have a version featuring the "stained glass" showcase treatment. The original art for Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief is by the artist Evyn Fong while the special showcase treatment art is by the artist Eshpur. Functionally, they are the exact same card, but the one on the right is certainly less common than the one on the left.

As noted above, Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United expansion set will release for Magic: The Gathering Arena on September 1st. Prerelease for Dominaria United then starts pm September 2nd with the full, physical release of the set on September 9th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular trading card game itself right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United expansion set so far? Do you think Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief will make for an excellent addition to decks? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!