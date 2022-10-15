Magic The Gathering Teams Up With Horror Artist Junji Ito For New Spooky Cards

The spooky season is upon us and as we inch closer to Halloween, Magic the Gathering has revealed a surprise that employs the talents of manga artist Junji Ito. Ito, who is responsible for creepy tales such as Uzumaki and Gyo, will be drawing new cards as a part of the "Secret Lair" collaboration. With Junji Ito remaining quite possibly the biggest name in horror when it comes to the anime medium, Magic The Gathering made the right choice when it comes to creating terrifying new decks.

In a recent live stream, Magic The Gathering revealed that Junji Ito was creating four new cards for the series, with the horrific style working well in showing how scary these cards could be. The cards themselves, labeled Doomsday, Thoughtseize, Carrion Feeder, and Plaguecrafter, will be made available later this month beginning on October 17th for a retail price of $29.99 for the standard print and $39.99 for a special "etched foil" edition.

A breakdown of each individual card and what their abilities are were revealed during the live stream and read as such:

Thoughtseize – Target player reveals their hand. You choose a non-land card from it. That player discards that card. You lose 2 life.

Doomsday – Search your library and graveyard for five cards and exile the rest. Put the chosen cards on top of your library in any order. You lose half your life, rounded up.

Carrion Feeder – Carrion Feeder can't block. Sacrifice a creature: Put a +1/+1 counter on Carrion Feeder. It has no respect for the deeds of martyers, reducing their legacy to a mouthful of flesh.

Plaguecrafter – When Plaguecrafter enters the battlefield, each player sacrifices a creature or planeswalker. Each player who can't discards a card.

If you want to watch the previous stream where this spooky collaboration was announced, you can do so with the link below:

Junji Ito is still working in the manga industry, with two upcoming anime adaptations bringing some of his creepiest stories to life. Adult Swim's Uzumaki and Netflix's Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre are sure to make horror fans happy when they arrive on the small screen.

Will you be picking up these creepy Magic The Gathering cards? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.