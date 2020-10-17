Magic: The Gathering Extends Organized Play Suspension Through Commander Legends Prerelease

✖

Wizards of the Coast is extending its suspension of Magic: The Gathering organized play events. The break started in March as an early response to the coronavirus pandemic. The company lengthened it in the months that followed. As COVID-19 continues to spread, Wizards of the Coast has chosen to extend the suspension through November 11th. The extension now includes prerelease events for Commander Legends, which already suffered a coronavirus-induced delay to its release. This news will disappoint Commander fans as Commander Legends is the first Commander-focused set designed for limited format play, but not all is lost. Wizards of the Coast will continue to offer kits for players to organize at-home prerelease events.

The pandemic has caused several delays for Magic: The Gathering products. Wizards of the Coast previously pushed back the release of Zendikar Rising and another of its Commander-focused releases, Commander Collection: Green.

"We know players are excited for this release, and for that reason we've decided to move the launch back to provide all players a complete Magic experience at the same time," Wizards of the Coast stated on its Magic: The Gathering website when announcing the delay to Commander Legends. "We continue to adapt to a world transformed, and we appreciate your continued patience as we manage these new challenges. We plan to deliver our products as soon as it is both feasible and safe, and we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and partners."

Commander Legends is the first full set for Commander players. It features draft and collector boosters. Wizards of the Coast designed Commander Legends for limited play with a unique way to draft. Commander Legends will have 71 new legendary creatures and 20 cards per booster pack.

Commander Legends is part of Magic: The Gathering's Year of Commander release slate. Year of Commander began with the Ikoria Commander Decks, which came out around the debut of Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths in Standard, and also encompasses the first Commander Collection release.

Given the immense growth in popularity of the Commander format in recent years, Commander Legends is among the most anticipated Magic: The Gathering releases of 2020. It is also one of the few that won't appear in the Magic: The Gathering Arena digital game.

Wizards of the Coast will offer another update to their suspension policy on November 11th. Magic: The Gathering's Commander Legends set will go on sale on November 20th.