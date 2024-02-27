Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The design team behind The Dungeons & Dragons Tarot Deck has crossed over into the world of Magic: The Gathering for an officially licensed oracle deck that features 52 new illustrations of characters and creatures from the plane of Theros. This includes "Jace, the Planeswalker; Hythonia, the legendary gorgon; and well-known creatures such as the Pegasus, Chimera, Sirens, and more."

The set will also include a guidebook that teaches new practitioners how to use and interpret the cards. In other words, it's a lot like a Tarot deck, and exists outside of the game itself. It's intended for fans that are interested in going beyond the game with a deep (even spiritual) dive into the lore of MTG. We also expect that the artwork will be gorgeous, which will make it a great addition to any MTG collection.

If this sounds like like a journey that you want to take, pre-orders for the Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck are live here on Amazon now priced at $22.49 (10% off) with a release date set fro May 21st. Note that you won't be charged until the deck ships, and if the discount increases between the time that you pre-order and the launch date, you'll automatically get the lower price.

From the official description: "From the team behind The Dungeons & Dragons Tarot Deck comes an officially licensed oracle deck comprising 52 all-new illustrations that celebrate the characters, creatures, and lore of the world's largest trading card game, Magic: The Gathering. Inspired by Theros, the plane where monsters prevail, mortals endure, and heroes ascend, this oracle deck features art of Jace, the Planeswalker; Hythonia, the legendary gorgon; and well-known creatures such as the Pegasus, Chimera, Sirens, and more.

With stunning illustrations, The Magic: The Gathering Oracle Deck also features a guidebook that introduces readers to the practice of oracle cards, including instructions on how to use and interpret the cards and descriptions of each card image. Both denizens of Theros and practitioners of oracle cards hold belief as a powerful tool that we can use to create our reality, and with this oracle deck you'll be invited to explore new realms of meaning."