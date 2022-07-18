Magic: The Gathering Ends Production of Cards in Three Languages

Wizards of the Coast will no longer publish Russian or Korean language Magic: The Gathering cards. Today, Wizards of the Coast announced that it was discontinuing Russian, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional) Magic: The Gathering cards beginning with the Dominaria United set. Moving forward, Wizards of the Coast will publish Magic: The Gathering products in eight languages – English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Additionally, Magic: The Gathering Arena will continue to support Korean and Russian. No reasons were given for why Wizards of the Coast was discontinuing support in the other three languages, other than that it was continuously evaluating its product line. Wizards also noted that some smaller card sets (such as the 2022 Commander Decks) would only be published in select languages.

This actually marks the second time that Magic: The Gathering has ended support for Korean and Chinese (Traditional) cards. Wizards of the Coast printed cards in both languages starting with Fourth Edition. It ended its first run of Korean language cards starting with Uzra's Legacy in 1999 and it ended printing Chinese (Traditional) cards starting with Darksteel in 2004. Russian language cards went into publication beginning in 2005, Chinese (Traditional) support resumed in 2011 and Korean language cards resumed in 2012.

Of course, Russian foil cards have become rather infamous for their high price point on the secondary market due to their relative rarity compared to English language card. One such card – Stomping Ground – became something of a meme card in the Legacy Format as an alternative to the Taiga land card, in that players could show off their wealth by using the Russian language foil Stomping Ground instead of the standard Taiga card.

The language changes will go into effect starting with the Dominaria United card set, which will be released on September 9th.